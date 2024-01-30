US Defense Department identifies 3 US soldiers killed in drone attack in Jordan

(MENAFN) The Defense Department identified the three US soldiers killed in the drone attack on a US military outpost in Jordan on Monday. They are Sgt. William Rivers, 46, from Carrollton, Georgia; Specialist Kennedy Sanders, 24, from Waycross, Georgia; and Specialist Breonna Moffett, 23, from Savannah, Georgia. Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh stated at a briefing that they were all assigned to the 718th Engineer Company, a US Army Reserve unit based out of Fort Moore, Georgia.



According to Singh, more than 40 individuals were injured in the attack, a number that may rise. The drone struck a housing facility on the base where many service members were asleep during the early morning hours, resulting in the significant number of casualties.



Singh further explained on Monday that eight personnel who were medically evacuated were taken to Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center. Of those, three service members will be transferred to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center for further care, while the remaining five are expected to resume duty after being evaluated for mild traumatic brain injuries. Previously, a US official informed a US-based news agency that all eight had been evacuated to Landstuhl.



The drone approached the US military outpost, Tower 22, around the same time an American drone was returning to the base. This led to uncertainty over its intentions and caused a delay in the US response, according to two US officials cited by the news agency.

