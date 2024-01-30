(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) DHA's EJADA Artificial Intelligence System Fosters Disease Prevention and Value-based Care

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 29, 2024: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced that the EJADA Ai system, launched a year ago, is achieving remarkable results. The system monitors, analyzes, and evaluates the quality of healthcare services and implements a preemptive prevention system for diseases and their complications.

Saleh Al Hashimi, CEO of the Dubai Health Insurance Corporation at the Authority, stated that the EJADA Ai system, is fully based on artificial intelligence and has succeeded in identifying diabetes patients most prone to disease complications and risks, as well as individuals closest to developing diabetes.

He emphasised the significance of the Authority's adoption of the EJADA Ai system, which provides an opportunity to elevate the quality of life and improve healthcare levels through proactive preventive measures. These measures aim to protect diabetes patients from potential health deterioration and prevent individuals at risk of developing diabetes.

Al Hashimi added that, in Dubai, the cost of treating diabetes patients covered by health insurance exceeded two billion dirhams. However, the proactive preventive measures will enable the Authority to reduce the financial burden, for both the treatment of diabetes patients and the expected burden for individuals at risk, by 25-30%. This demonstrates the importance Dubai Health Authority embracing such a state-of-the-art Ai driven system.

He explained that the EJADA Ai system integrates processes and procedures from monitoring to analysis of critical chronic disease data such as diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and others. This facilitates the identification of individuals at risk, diagnosis of potential complications, and proactive measures to avert complications and risks through advanced specialty medical programs implemented by the DHA's Public Health Protection Department.





Al Hashimi said: 'The measures taken by the Authority for preventive healthcare are implemented seamlessly and accurately among health insurance experts, the DHA's Public Health Protection Department and in close collaboration with insurance companies and healthcare facilities. This is in addition to the two companies, Merck Gulf and AstraZeneca Gulf, who are partners with the Authority in implementing the initiative to enhance early detection, prediction, and management of chronic diseases. Furthermore, he emphasised that all of these joint efforts serve the interests and goals of the preventive healthcare system and health security in Dubai.

Al Hashimi explained that the concept of the EJADA system is based on a transition from a volume-based model to a value-based model. The system evaluates healthcare facilities, doctors, and insurance companies based on the data collected by the Dubai Health Authority, as well as patient feedback and the stakeholders (insurance companies) and service providers (medical facilities). The Authority then carries out the necessary improvement processes and clinical output performance indicators for healthcare services.

Al Hashimi pointed out that this system is designed to support four key objectives outlined in Dubai's 2026 healthcare sector strategy, which include: making Dubai a model for value-based healthcare services, providing patient-centered care, promoting a healthy lifestyle for Dubai's residents, and establishing Dubai as a digital health hub.

He stated:“The value and significance of the EJADA Ai system lies in the precise processing of electronic claims data, which provides a comprehensive view of the community's health. When analysed using artificial intelligence, this data allows for early detection of chronic diseases, paving the way for timely interventions, improving patient outcomes, and reducing the cost of disease management.

Regarding the significant advantages of the EJADA Ai system, Al Hashimi indicated that these advantages revolve around seven main axes, namely:

Rich data: EJADA Ai uses a vast dataset of electronic claims data in Dubai, including data from approximately 4 million insured individuals and over 360 million patient activities, diagnoses, and patient notes since the launch of the system in mid-2022.



Comprehensive solution for chronic diseases: Unlike many artificial intelligence systems that focus on a single aspect of chronic diseases, EJADA Ai provides customised insights for chronic diseases at all stages, to meet the needs of diagnosed and undiagnosed patients.

Early detection and intervention: EJADA Ai provides risk scores to identify undiagnosed individuals and those at high risk among the general population, enabling early intervention and prevention of chronic diseases.

Management of disease complications: EJADA Ai offers insights, risk scores, and high-cost disease complications, aiding healthcare specialists in dealing with disease progression and improving patient outcomes.

Disease prediction and resource optimisation: EJADA Ai facilitates precise planning and budget allocation by predicting diseases, providing a comprehensive view of expected costs for each disease, and detailing categories such as medication expenses, inpatient care, and consultation fees.

Advanced technology and real-time adaptability: EJADA Ai benefits from advanced learning models for accumulated data over time, providing dynamic predictions and risk scores updated with any changes in the patient's condition.

Leading solution for global impact: As the first-of-its-kind in the region and a leading global model, EJADA Ai serves as a comprehensive solution for managing and preventing chronic diseases, enhancing Dubai's position as a distinguished global healthcare destination.

Al Hashimi pointed out that the Dubai Health Authority aims, through the EJADA Ai system, to provide patients with more personalised care, and to activate the role of stakeholders in shaping the future of healthcare in Dubai by using innovative ideas, constructive perspectives, and objective feedback.

He explained that the Authority has identified 30 major diseases as priorities within the system until 2025, based on Major Diagnostic Categories (MDC), considering several factors, including the increasing number of patients, rising claim numbers, and the significant cost burden.

Al Hashimi stated:“Achieving this relies on a set of key indicators, including those related to clinical measures, safety, and patient status, as well as those related to financial status and the value of medical services.”

He added:“Over 50% of the selected clinical recommendations and Key Performance Indicator (KPI) documents have been developed through collaborative efforts with expert committees to ensure consistent adherence to these essential clinical recommendations and KPI guidelines. The Authority has also provided advanced training programs for over 2000 healthcare providers and insurance companies, totaling 3750 training hours, covering more than half of the specified diseases in the program.”

