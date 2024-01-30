APCO Brings In Ian Rumsby As Chief Client Officer In Southeast Asia

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SYDNEY - APCO has hired Ian Rumsby as chief client officer for Southeast Asia, following last year's departure of regional director James Yi.



Rumsby, who will remain based in Sydney, takes on the position after spending the past 15 months with sustainability consultancy Stonehaven. He earlier spent two decades with Weber Shandwick in a variety of senior roles, including chief strategy officer in Asia-Pacific.



At Stonehaven, Rumsby

worked closely with APCO, providing support and representation in the Australian market. "His expertise and deep ties in Southeast Asia will elevate APCO's ongoing dedication to our clients and help our company continue to grow in the region," said APCO Asia chairman Masayo Nagai.



Rumsby's arrival follows Yi's resignation from APCO last year, after an internal review of his undisclosed marriage to the firm's Southeast Asia managing director, JJ Lee.



"Ian further augments APCO's market-leading expertise and capabilities - supporting leading clients from multinational companies and international organizations to governments and NGOs - and with our offices in Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam, we offer valuable insights to help clients navigate the dynamic challenges and opportunities across the region," said Lee.



