Zangezur Corridor To Bring Tremendous Benefits Both To Regional And Other Countries - Hulusi Akar (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Zangezur Corridor
will bring tremendous benefits both to the regional and other
countries,” said Chairman of the Committee on National Defense of
the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Hulusi Akar as he met with
Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova
in Baku, Trend reports citing the press and public relations department of the
Azerbaijani parliament.
During the meeting, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova expressed her
confidence that as a member of parliament, Hulusi Akar would
contribute to the development of cooperation between the two
fraternal countries.
The Speaker of Milli Majlis highlighted the suspension of
Azerbaijani delegation's activity at PACE, as well as other issues
of mutual interest.
Describing the two countries' relations as friendly and
fraternal, Hulusi Akar recalled the 44-day Patriotic War resulted
in liberation of Azerbaijani lands from occupation.
“The restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty and the fact that
its flag waves over the whole sovereign territory is a symbol of
pride for Türkiye,” the Chairman noted.
Hulusi Akar underlined that it is vital to develop relations not
only between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, but also between all the
Turkic states. He emphasized the significance of reciprocal visits
in terms of developing interparliamentary ties.
The Chairman expressed his confidence that Armenia would take
the hand Azerbaijan extended to them and a peace treaty would be
signed soon.
The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual
interest.
MENAFN29012024000187011040ID1107783694
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.