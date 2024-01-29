Strengthening Cooperation Between TITR Countries Boosts Freight Traffic - Azim Ibrohim

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Strengthening
cooperation between the countries through which the Trans-Caspian
International Transport Corridor (TITR) passes in the field of
transport and logistics contributes to the expansion of
opportunities for cargo transportation along this route,
Tajikistan's Transport Minister Azim Ibrohim said during the
Investors Forum on EU-Central Asia transport connectivity, Trend reports.
" Close cooperation in the transport and logistics sphere
contributes to the expansion of opportunities for multimodal
transit transportation through TITR with the involvement of the
potential of all countries of this route. It is essential to
develop infrastructure and transport networks to ensure efficient
and reliable routes for freight and people movement," Ibrohim
said.
The Minister also emphasized that Tajikistan welcomes the
efforts of the EU, the European Commission, the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), as well as other partners,
aimed at creating reliable prerequisites for the sustainable
development of transport transit corridors and between Central Asia
and Europe.
" Over the years of effective interaction, we have laid a solid
foundation for the development of mutually beneficial relations
between Tajikistan and the EU. Due to Tajikistan's geographical
location, it serves as a bridge between Southeast Asia, the
Caucasus, and Europe. Highways and infrastructure under
construction create the necessary conditions for turning the
country into a transit hub," he said.
To note, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR,
or Middle Corridor) corridor links container rail freight
transportation networks of China and European Union countries
through Central Asia, the Caucasus, Türkiye, and Eastern
Europe.
A multi-sided multimodal transport infrastructure links the
Caspian and Black Sea ferry terminals with the railway systems of
China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and
Poland.
The middle corridor facilitates increased cargo traffic from
China to Türkiye, as well as to European countries and in the
opposite direction.
Meanwhile, a route train traveling along this corridor delivers
cargo from China to Europe in an average of 20-25 days, and this is
one of the main advantages of this transport corridor.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN29012024000187011040ID1107783682
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.