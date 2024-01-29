Georgia Considers Nominating Irakli Kobakhidze For Position Of Prime Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Chairman of the
ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party Irakli Kobakhidze
will be nominated for the post of Prime Minister of Georgia,
Georgian media say, Trend reports.
The current Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili will be appointed
to the post of party chairman, the sources claim.
A session of the party's political council was held on January
24. During the meeting, it was decided to hold the party congress
on February 1 and announce the changes. Kobakhidze will become the
political secretary of the Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia
party.
Garibashvili has twice served as Prime Minister of Georgia (in
2013-2015 and 2021-2024). Kobakhidze has been the chairman of the
ruling party since January 2021.
