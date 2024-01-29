Georgia Considers Nominating Irakli Kobakhidze For Position Of Prime Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party Irakli Kobakhidze will be nominated for the post of Prime Minister of Georgia, Georgian media say, Trend reports.

The current Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili will be appointed to the post of party chairman, the sources claim.

A session of the party's political council was held on January 24. During the meeting, it was decided to hold the party congress on February 1 and announce the changes. Kobakhidze will become the political secretary of the Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party.

Garibashvili has twice served as Prime Minister of Georgia (in 2013-2015 and 2021-2024). Kobakhidze has been the chairman of the ruling party since January 2021.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel