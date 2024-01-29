Rosalina Hong, DDS, A Dentist With Advanced Dental Center

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

A trusted dentist, Dr. Hong works with patients at her private practice - Advanced Dental Center - in Elmwood Park, New Jersey. Her journey in the field of dentistry has been shaped by a lifelong passion that ignited during her early years while working in her aunt's dental practice. Her dedication and commitment to providing exceptional dental care have propelled her to become a respected figure in the profession.

In 1988, she earned her first dental degree from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madre Y Maestra in the Dominican Republic. Building on her foundation, she pursued further education and in 1999, graduated with high honors from New York University with her second dental degree. Since then, she has been an unwavering presence in the Bergen County community, delivering high-quality dental services to her patients.

Staying at the forefront of advancements in dentistry, Dr. Hong has consistently engaged in numerous continuing education courses, ensuring that she remains well-versed in the latest developments and technologies.

Dr. Hong's professional ethos revolves around treating her patients with honesty, respect, and the best possible dental care. This patient-centric approach has earned her accolades and recognition, including being voted America's Top Dentist in 2013 and being acknowledged in Leading Physicians of the World in the same year.

