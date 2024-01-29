UP Man Held For Raping Minor Daughter

(MENAFN- IANS) Meerut, Jan 30 (IANS) A man in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut has been arrested for allegedly raping his minor daughter in the Jani police station area of this district, the police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (rural), Kamlesh Bahadur, said on Monday that, "A 14-year-old girl has accused her father of raping her. She also claimed that her father has been raping her since January 15."

"The mother of the minor girl lodged a complaint with the police on Monday following which the accused was detained and is being interrogated," he added.

The statement of the minor girl, who has been sent for medical examination, will be recorded, the police added.

A video of the minor girl has also gone viral in which she said that she was allegedly raped by her father on January 15 when her mother had gone to Lucknow.

The girl also said in the video that her father had threatened to kill her by administering poison if she opened her mouth.

