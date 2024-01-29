Regal Rexnord Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $.35 Per Share.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MILWAUKEE, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Louis Pinkham, Chief Executive Officer of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX ), announced that the Board of Directors, at its regular quarterly meeting held on January 29, 2024, declared a dividend of $0.35 per share. The dividend is payable on April 12, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 28, 2024. The company has paid a dividend every quarter since January 1961.

Regal Rexnord Corporation is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of factory automation sub-systems, industrial powertrain solutions, automation and mechanical power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems.

Through longstanding technology leadership and an intentional focus on producing more socially conscious and environmentally-friendly products and sub-systems, the Company is regularly addressing increasingly relevant secular demands of customers in the medical, alternative energy, aerospace, food & beverage, general industrial and warehouse/intralogistics end markets, among others. In short, Regal Rexnord's 36,000 associates around the world are proud to be working each day towards fulfilling the Company's purpose – helping create a better tomorrow – for its customers and for the planet.

Regal Rexnord is comprised of four operating segments: Industrial Powertrain Solutions, Power Efficiency Solutions, Automation & Motion Control and Industrial Systems. Regal Rexnord is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales, and service facilities worldwide. For more information, visit RegalRexnord .

