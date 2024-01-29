Earnings Suspense Keeps Stocks Down

(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Stocks Little Changed Awaiting Tech Earnings
Stocks were little changed Monday as Wall Street looked toward several mega-cap tech earnings reports and the Federal Reserve's rate policy decision.
The Dow Jones Industrials faded 9.15 points by lunch hour to 38,100.28.
The S&P 500 index fought its way up 3.31 points to 4,894.28.
The NASDAQ added 36.01 points to 15,491.37.
This week marks the busiest slate of the earnings season, with 19% of the S&P 500 reporting earnings. Mega-cap tech names Microsoft, Apple, Meta, Amazon and Alphabet - part of the core group of big tech companies that have led this year's rally - will be posting their results. Investors will also keep an eye on several Dow components reporting their quarterly earnings, including Boeing and Merck.
Shares of iRobot plummeted more than 10% following news that Amazon would no longer pursue a deal to acquire the company.
Meanwhile, the Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday. Investors are nearly certain the central bank will keep rates steady. Traders in the fed funds futures market assigned an almost 97% probability the Fed will not cut rates at the upcoming meeting
Prices for the 10-year Treasury gained ground, lowering yields to 4.10% from Friday's 4.14%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices sagged 99 cents to $77.02 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices surged $7.30 to $2,024.60.
