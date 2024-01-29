No Explosives Found In Medical And Educational Institutions In Zhytomyr

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Zhytomyr, the police did not find any explosive devices during a report of a possible bomb threat to medical and educational institutions.
Victoriia Dubovyk, a spokeswoman for the Main Department of the National Police in the Zhytomyr region, told Ukrinform.
"The police have completed the inspection of medical institutions and educational institutions in Zhytomyr. No explosive or suspicious items were found," Dubovyk said.
According to her, the preliminary legal qualification of the criminal offense is provided for in Part 2 of Article 259 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
As reported, police in Zhytomyr were checking information about a possible bomb threat in all medical institutions, colleges, institutes, and universities in the city.
