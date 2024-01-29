QRDI Council Announces Winning Companies Of TDG Programme

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council announces the four local companies successfully awarded the grant's program: Karty LLC, Qatar Navigation (Milaha), Cytomate, and Syook.

The Technology Development Grant (TDG) programme is another instrument, from QRDI Council, designed to establish a dynamic R&D ecosystem envisioned in the QRDI 2030 strategy.

The grant is running as a pilot and will be expanded more broadly after its soft launch.

Seeking to transform Qatar's innovation landscape, the program aims to increase the level of business R&D in Qatar significantly and incentivize private sector investment in technology development.

The program mainly targets for-profit companies operating in Qatar - Small & Medium Enterprises, startups, Large Local Enterprises, and multinational corporations to support their R&D-based product development or process innovation projects.

Projects are funded with grants of up to QR10m to help companies undertake technology, product, or process development projects that will significantly improve their competitiveness in their target markets. To be eligible for support, all development must be carried out locally, and companies are expected to provide job opportunities for local tech talent for their projects.

“The TDG program demonstrates QRDI Council's commitment to driving innovation and technological advancement in Qatar. Through this and other initiatives, we aim to increase the capacity for innovation in the country and raise the capability for R&D in companies operating in Qatar. Over time, we seek to position Qatar as a thriving hub for research, development, and innovation in the Middle East,” said Secretary General of the QRDI Council Eng. Omar Ali Al Ansari.

Karty LLC Co-Founder and CEO Mohammed Suleiman said:“The assistance from QRDI Council is invaluable, offering tangible and intangible support. We are profoundly thankful for this endorsement and backing afforded to homegrown talent, fostering our development and competitive edge. Such support is critical for startups like KARTY as it helps us develop excellence to compete at the regional stage and globally.”