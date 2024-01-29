South Fork Instruments Introduces The Expure 191 Turbidity Sensor

(MENAFN- Industrial News Service)

South Fork Instruments, a leader in measurement instrumentation, announces the addition of Exner's advanced turbidity sensor, the EXpure 191, to its product lineup. This state-of-the-art sensor brings significantly enhanced water quality assessment and monitoring.

The EXpure 191, developed by EXNER, is a NIR turbidity sensor designed for precise measurement, adhering to the ISO 7027 and EN 27027 standards. Utilizing the nephelometric method, it measures the intensity of scattered light at a 90° angle, making it particularly effective for very low turbidity levels.

Ideal for low-turbidity monitoring in applications like potable water, the EXpure sensor, features a durable design with stainless steel and sapphire windows. Its integrated electronics support Modbus digital and optional analog outputs for easy SCADA system integration. This integration enhances the sensor's applicability in a variety of settings, ensuring reliable and continuous monitoring of water quality.

John Daly, Technical Director at South Fork Instruments, highlights the sensor's impact: "The EXpure 191 allows industries to achieve unparalleled water quality monitoring. Its precision, coupled with robust design and ease of use, aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing innovative solutions to our diverse clientele."

Key Features of the EXpure 191 Turbidity Sensor:

- High Accuracy and Reproducibility: Ensures reliable readings even at low turbidity levels.

- Durable Design: Features robust sapphire windows and a long-lasting LED light source.

- User-Friendly Interface: Parameterization via software EXpert, offering NTU or Custom Defined - Unit (CDU) readings.

- Integrated Digital Transmitter: Simplifies data transmission and analysis.

- No User Calibration Needed: Offers ease of use with optional customer-specific calibration via software EXpert.

Industries Benefiting from the EXpure 191:

Water Treatment and Quality Monitoring

Environmental Monitoring

Beverage Production

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Aquaculture

Pulp and Paper Industry

Mining and Mineral Processing

Chemical Manufacturing

Municipal Stormwater Management

Research and Laboratory Settings

For more information about the EXpure 191 Turbidity Sensor and other products offered by South Fork Instruments, please visit , email ... , or call (925) 783-5185.

About South Fork Instruments: South Fork Instruments, based in Auburn, Calif., is an established supplier of measurement instrumentation, analyzers, and control products serving the Americas. The company's cross-industry experience translates into a unique ability to identify, develop, and implement innovative measurement solutions. The state-of-the-art instrumentation products provide reliable, low maintenance, high-value results for plant control and quality improvement for a wide range of industry segments, including chemical plants, breweries, refineries, mining, power generation, food processing, offshore/onshore oil production, and pipelines.