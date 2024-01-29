Cyberabad Lady Cop Who Dragged Girl Student By Hair Suspended

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 29 (IANS) A lady police constable who dragged a girl student by hair during a protest in Hyderabad last week has been suspended.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty on Monday ordered suspension of the constable serving at Rajendranagar police station.

The action came on a day when National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to Telangana government. The Commission sought a detailed report on the incident within four weeks.

The state government has also been asked to inform about the action taken against the police officials involved.

The NHRC took suo moto cognizance of a media report on a video clip showing lady police officials dragging a protesting student by her hair in the Ranga Reddy district during an agitation by some students of the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) on January 24.

The video of two policewomen on a scooty chasing a female protestor and the one riding pillion pulling her by her hair went viral.

The girl, an activist of ABVP, fell down.

The incident occurred during a protest by ABVP against the allotment of university land for construction of the High Court. Cyberabad Police had ordered an inquiry into the incident.

--IANS

ms/pgh