Two Wounded In Russian Artillery Strike On Nikopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have shelled Nikopol in Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery, wounding two men.

Serhii Lysak, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The Russians hit Nikopol with artillery. Two young men, aged 19 and 21, were injured," he wrote.

The first victim will undergo treatment at home. The second man is in serious condition. He suffered shrapnel wounds to the head and chest. Doctors are providing him with all the necessary assistance, Lysak said.