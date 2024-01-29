Two Wounded In Russian Artillery Strike On Nikopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have shelled Nikopol in Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery, wounding two men.
Serhii Lysak, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"The Russians hit Nikopol with artillery. Two young men, aged 19 and 21, were injured," he wrote. Read also:
Two civilians injured as Russians shell Kherson region 89 times in past day
The first victim will undergo treatment at home. The second man is in serious condition. He suffered shrapnel wounds to the head and chest. Doctors are providing him with all the necessary assistance, Lysak said.
MENAFN29012024000193011044ID1107780590
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.