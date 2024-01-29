Alopecia Treatment Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Alopecia Treatment Market Report by Drug Type (Minoxidil, Finasteride, and Others), Indication (Androgenic Alopecia, Alopecia Areata, Alopecia Totalis, and Others), Gender (Male, Female), Route of Administration (Oral, Topical, Injectable), Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), and Region 2024-2032 “, The global alopecia treatment market size reached US$ 3.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting

a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during 2024-2032.

Alopecia treatment refers to the medical and therapeutic methods used to address alopecia, a condition where hair is lost from some or all body parts, primarily the scalp. The most common type is androgenic alopecia, known as male-pattern baldness and female-pattern baldness, based on the gender of the affected individual. There are various causes of alopecia, including genetics, hormonal changes, medical conditions, and medications. Treatment options vary depending on the type and cause of hair loss. The primary goal of alopecia treatment is to reduce hair loss and promote hair regrowth. Common treatments include topical solutions like minoxidil, oral medications like finasteride, and surgical procedures like hair transplantation. Other therapies may involve light therapy or corticosteroid injections. The effectiveness of each treatment can vary, and not all individuals may see regrowth. At present, alopecia treatment finds extensive applications in dermatology clinics, pharmaceutical research, and cosmetic industries across the globe.

Alopecia Treatment Market

Trends and Drivers:

The global alopecia treatment market is primarily driven by the rising incidences of alopecia and the growing image-conscious population becoming more aware of hair loss and its potential treatments. Moreover, the expanding geriatric population, often associated with an increased risk of alopecia due to aging, has augmented the demand for effective treatments, thereby fostering market growth. Apart from this, numerous technological advancements and research, including the development of innovative treatment options, with pharmaceutical companies intensifying research and development (R&D) efforts to formulate better drugs and solutions, has catalyzed market growth. Besides this, the heightening popularity of hair transplant surgeries and the introduction of novel therapies, like platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and laser treatment, is another major growth-inducing factor. Along with this, increasing investments in advertising campaigns that promote hair growth products that raises awareness and acceptance among consumers is propelling market growth. Furthermore, the escalating stress levels and changing lifestyle patterns that cause hair loss contributing to market growth.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Drug Type:



Minoxidil

Finasteride Others

Breakup by Indication:



Androgenic Alopecia

Alopecia Areata

Alopecia Totalis Others

Breakup by Gender:



Male Female

Breakup by Route of Administration:



Oral

Topical Injectable

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Hospitals

Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Cellmid Limited

Cipla Limited

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

HCell Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. Ltd Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

