AZPROMO: Azerbaijani Trade Houses To Start Operating In Beijing

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
Currently, 12 trading houses are operating in foreign countries
outside of Azerbaijan.
Azernews reports that Yusif Abdullayev, the
executive director of AZPROMO, said this at a press conference on
the results of the previous year on January 29.
He said that in 2023, two more Azerbaijani trade houses will
start operating in Beijing and Xi'an, the capital of China.
"Last year, 7 contracts worth 2.1 million dollars were signed
for the export of food, beverage products, and carpets to China,"
said Yusif Abdullayev.
"In the last 3 years, the export of non-oil products increased
by 82 percent," the executive director also added. He said that
last year, non-oil products were exported to 110 countries.
"Last year, a record was recorded in the export of non-oil
products from Azerbaijan. Thus, in 2023, non-oil products worth
3.348 billion dollars were exported from Azerbaijan, which is 9.8
percent more than in 2022. Among the countries that export the most
products, the first place is Russia, the second place is Turkiye,
and the third place is Hungary."
Azerbaijan is also expected to attend exhibitions in Japan,
Korea, and Germany this year, the Executive Director of the
Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), Yusif
Abdullayev, said during a press conference.
“Last year, Azerbaijani companies took part in five
international exhibitions,” he noted.
According to Yusif Abdullayev, the National Export Forum will be
held in Azerbaijan in the autumn of this year. The event is
currently being discussed and awaits approval. The forum will
examine challenges connected to export growth and share experiences
with international countries.
MENAFN29012024000195011045ID1107780302
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.