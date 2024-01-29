Kuwait Defense Min.: New Cabinet To Earn People, Leadership's Trust

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef Al-Sabah expressed, Monday, gratitude towards the trust bestowed by the country's leaderships, saying it was a huge responsibility to execute all ministerial duties with utmost diligence.

Speaking to the press after taking the constitutional oath at parliament, Sheikh Fahad Al-Sabah -- who is also Acting Minister of Interior -- said the responsibilities "placed upon us" was great, and the cabinet has to work toward achieving the aspiration of the people.

He stressed on, "No one is above the law", affirming that the government would be fighting corruption through accountability.

The pivotal cooperation between legislative and executive authorities would ensure the best interest of the country and the people of Kuwait, he added.

He added, the security and stability of the country was a crucial factor, as it was significant to reform and improve the military establishments and the competence of the members. (end)

ahk













MENAFN29012024000071011013ID1107780094