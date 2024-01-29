Binance raises alarm on growing phishing activities atacking WhatsApp uers

(MENAFN) Binance, a leading global platform for blockchain technology and digital currency infrastructure, has raised alarms regarding a surge in phishing activities targeting users through the WhatsApp application. The platform underscored the significance of relying solely on its official communication channels, including X platforms (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, and email. Binance reported an increase in social engineering attempts through various digital accounts, observed on popular social media platforms and messaging applications.



Users are strongly advised to remain vigilant and exercise caution against phishing methods by exclusively trusting official communication channels, such as the Binance application. Binance highlighted the importance of scrutinizing communication content for spelling errors, emphasizing the use of two-factor authentication (2FA) for an additional layer of security. Clicking on links in unfamiliar emails is discouraged, and users are urged to independently verify information through official channels, like contacting customer support or trusted social media accounts, to ensure the legitimacy of any communication. Binance also stressed the necessity of employing strong and unique passwords for each account.



As the cryptocurrency and social media landscapes continue to expand, Binance emphasized the evolving tactics of malicious actors seeking to exploit unsuspecting individuals. Given the widespread use of the WhatsApp application for communication worldwide, it has become a prime target for fraudulent activities, making user awareness and protective measures crucial in the face of emerging threats.

