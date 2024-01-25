How Houthis Threaten US Control Over Global Shipping

(MENAFN- Asia Times) On December 30, the Singapore-flagged Maersk Hangzhou, owned by Danish company Maersk Line, came under missile and subsequent boat attacks by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea . The US Navy responded by using helicopters to destroy three of the four ships used in the assault.

Maersk, the world's largest shipping company , immediately announced it was suspending operations in the Red Sea indefinitely, rejoining major Western shipping firms and energy companies in redirecting shipping away from the region.

Houthi attacks have occurred regularly since October after the group declared it would target ships associated with Israel. In response, Washington announced a task force on December 18, Operation Prosperity Guardian, to combat the attacks, and imposed sanctions on Houthi funding networks, mainly linked to Iran.

But the difficulty in securing the Red Sea's narrow waters and the bottleneck at the Suez Canal have laid bare the fragility of global shipping, with an estimated 20% decline in ship traffic through the Red Sea in December. Daily container-vessel traffic through the Suez Canal had meanwhile halved by early January compared with a year before.

The repercussions of redirecting shipping are being felt globally, with ocean cargo rates skyrocketing since the attacks began. By early January, the logistics company Freightos reported that rates for Asia-to-Northern-Europe shipping had more than doubled to above US$4,000 per 40-foot container .

By mid-January, the cost of sending a 24-foot shipping container from India to Europe and the US east coast had risen from $600 to $1,500 . Adding to the financial burden, surcharges ranging from $500 to $2,700 per container are anticipated, and rates for shipments from Asia to North America have also experienced significant increases.

For those daring to navigate the Red Sea, insurance premiums have more than tripled from 0.2% to 0.7% of a vessel's value per journey. Though consumers haven't yet felt the brunt of rising prices, the specter of inflation looms in the coming weeks .

Global stability imperiled

The anticipated domino effects recall the aftermath of the 2021 Ever Given disaster, when a ship ran aground in the Suez Canal for six days, leaving a lasting impact that reverberated for months .

The imperative for the US in controlling and stabilizing threats to shipping is underscored by its commitment to global economic stability, dollar-dominated international trade , and the leverage it gains over allies and adversaries.