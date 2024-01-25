(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) French Medical Innovations: Spartacus-Biomed unveils FILDARIA at Arab Health 2024







United Arab Emirates, January 23, 2024- Spartacus-Biomed, a French company specialized in the design and manufacture of rapid tests to support diagnostic of heart failure and infectious diseases, is ready to display its products at the French pavilion in Hall Za'abeel 2 (Z2.C51) at the 2024 edition of the Arab Health show.



A young innovative company, Spartacus-Biomed holds ISO 13485 certification and two international patents issued in 2019, linked to two major inventions in the field of heart failure. Spartacus-Biomed's participation at Arab Health, the leading medical exhibition in the Near and Middle East, is a special opportunity for the company to unveil its latest innovation and exchange views with the various local stakeholders, thereby strengthening its position in the field of heart failure diagnostics.





FILDARIA: a rapid blood test that helps to diagnose heart failure in 10 minutes



Spartacus-Biomed is innovative with the FILDARIA test, which provides effective aid in the diagnosis of heart failure by providing results in just ten minutes without reading devices (qualitative response). Protected by two international patents, this product is the result of more than a decade of innovative research and in-depth validation. This highly innovative diagnostic tool provides effective assistance to healthcare professionals in making a rapid diagnosis of heart failure and avoiding the often too long waiting times between the situation of decompensation for heart failure and the start of treatment to reduce symptoms and protect the myocardium.





While nearly $110 billion is spent annually around the world to fight this serious disease, Fildaria is positioning itself as a powerful solution to reduce time before treatment, supplement the results of BNP or NT-proBNP tests when they are available, relieve hospital emergency departments, reduce the demand for echocardiography, and ultimately reduce the cost of care for patients with suspected heart failure. FILDARIA, by providing assistance for a rapid diagnosis of heart failure, represents a significant advance in this area and promise tooptimise the management of patients with a positive effect on their prognosis.





By showcasing its innovative technology at the French pavilion at Arab Health, Spartacus-Biomed shares its expertise and demonstrates its commitment to improving health worldwide.

