Kuwaiti Shooters Add Two Medals In Asian Shotgun Championships

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's shooting team added two medals, one silver and another bronze, in the Asian Shotgun Championships on Saturday, bringing the country's tally to five various medals.

The competitions, being hosted by Kuwait, gathered 26 national teams and focus on skeet and trap shooting for men, women and juniors.

The Kuwaiti shooters Abdullah Al-Tarqi, Muhammad Al-Daihani and Saud Al-Kandari came in second place in the teams' category after India - the frontrunner and followed by China in the third place.

The championship director and Secretary of Kuwaiti Shooting Federation Obaid Al-Osaimi said the tournament showed high technical levels thanks to the excellent preparation of teams from across the continent.

He added that all Asian participants expressed great satisfaction with the distinguished organization of the tournament.

Al-Osaimi congratulated Al-Daihani and Khaled Al-Mudhaf, who won the bronze medal of the trap competitions earlier today, on qualifying for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. (pickup previous)

