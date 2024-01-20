President Of Tatarstan Arrives In Doha

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov arrived in Doha today to watch part of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 matches. HE and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by HE Director of Department of Protocol in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ibrahim bin Yousif Fakhro. (QNA)

