Tovino Thomas turns 35: 7 best films of the Malayali superstar

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Happy Birthday Tovino Thomas! The charismatic Malayalam actor, known for his versatile roles, has captivated audiences with stellar performances. From romantic sagas to intense dramas, Tovino's talent shines bright in the Indian film industry. Here's a list of the actor's top 7 films

Tovino played the lead role opposite Aishwarya Lekshmi. The film received critical acclaim for its storytelling and performances

Guppy is a coming-of-age drama in which Tovino portrayed the character Sathyajith. The film gained attention for its unique narrative

Though a Mohanlal starrer, Tovino played a significant role in this political thriller directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film was a massive success at the box office

Tovino played a supporting role in this romantic drama directed by R. S. Vimal, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead roles

Tovino plays the titular character, Murali, a regular man bestowed with superpowers after a meteorite crash. His portrayal brilliantly balances the ordinary and extraordinary

In this blockbuster movie, based on Kerala floods of 2018, Tovino delivered an outstanding performance

A satirical comedy-drama directed by Fellini T.P., where Tovino played an important role. The film explored the theme of tobacco addiction