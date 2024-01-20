Passionpreneur Publishing Announces The Global Release Of Philosophical Leadership

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Passionpreneur Publishing has announced the release of Philosophical Leadership by Barbara Asimakopoulou via the publishing industry's largest global book distribution networks. The book is anticipated to have an inspiring and profound effect on its target audience.

In this must-read book, Barbara Asimakopoulou shares invaluable insights, tools and techniques to become an impactful leader and enjoy a more fulfilling life through coaching and the wisdom of classical philosophers.

The book is now available to inspire readers across the globe through the IngramSpark distribution network and other affiliates which will cover print-on-demand across the UK, Europe, USA, Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East. The e-book is available in 25+ online bookstores like Amazon, Kindle, Barnes & Nobles and Apple Books in the Middle East.

About The Author:

Barbara is an award-winning international Executive and Team Coach with a rich experience spanning over two decades. Visionary founder and CEO of Human Resources Expertise, synonymous with HR Consulting, Training, and Coaching excellence. She empowers forward-thinking leaders on a transformative journey, nurturing their inner and outer leadership qualities to shape them into champions of positive change.

Moreover, she trains professional coaches and impactful leaders through her signature program, the Philosophical Coaching Diploma , accredited by the leading professional body, the International Coaching Federation.

Barbara is an accomplished keynote speaker and a published author.

About Passionpreneur Publishing:

An indie publisher, Passionpreneur Publishin successfully helps entrepreneurs and professional experts become International Authors in as little as 90 days.

Passionpreneur Publishing specialises in transformational books including business, self-help, personal growth and spiritual titles in order to help authors share their messages and gain credibility in their chosen fields.

Passionpreneur Publishing boasts an all-star board of advisors from across the globe covering a wide spectrum of expertise around the books, publishing and media industry to ensure the application of global best-practice in every service offered and providing a worldwide network of some of the world's top thought leaders.