Indonesia Beat Vietnam At AFC Asian Cup Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Indonesia beat Vietnam 1-0 in the second round of group D of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium today, January 19.

Asnawi Mangkuala scored the match only goal from a penalty kick in the 42nd minute, giving his team three points that revived their chances of qualifying to the round of 16. Indonesia have to win their upcoming match against Japan to secure a spot in the last 16.

This is the second defeat in a row for the Vietnam national team, after losing to Japan 2-4. A third and final match awaits them in the group stage against Iraq on January 24th.

Indonesia's defender #14 Asnawi Mangkualam celebrates after scoring his team's first goal from the penalty spot during the Qatar 2023 AFC Asian Cup Group D football match between Vietnam and Indonesia at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha on January 19, 2024. (Photo by Karim Jaafar / AFP)

The Indonesia - Vietnam game saw matching levels to a large extent, but the Indonesian team succeeded in transforming penalty kick that was awarded to them after a mistake by the Vietnamese defense against the player Rafael Struijk.

At the beginning of the second half, Vietnam put strong pressure in an attempt to come back in the match, and the player, Bui Hoang Viet Anh, almost scored a goal from a cross ball that he headed towards the Indonesian goal, but it passed next to the right post.

In the second Half, Vietnam defender, Le Pham Thanh Long received a second yellow card followed by a red card.

With only 10 players on the field, Vietnam pushed hard in the last minutes, trying to equalize, but Indonesia's goalkeeper, Hernando Arri, excelled defending his goal, ending up named Player of the Match.