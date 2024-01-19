JUARA Skincare Evolves Into Beauty And Wellness Brand, Unveils New Wellness Collection Inspired By Jamu Traditions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The star of JUARA's new Wellness Collection is their Jamu Wellness Gift, which includes their best-selling Candlenut Body Creme, the“get well” Jamu Tolak Angin, and Metta Murdaya's award-winning book,“Jamu Lifestyle.”

JUARA focuses on using natural ingredients like turmeric and ginger when crafting their skincare products.

JUARA, a leading skincare brand, has announced their transformation into a wellness and beauty brand and launched of a new Wellness Collection.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- JUARA, a leading skincare brand, has announced their transformation into a holistic wellness and beauty brand. This evolution marks a strategic shift for JUARA, embracing a holistic approach to beauty that transcends conventional skincare. The unveiling of their new brand identity is accompanied by the launch of a new Wellness Collection, drawing inspiration from the ancient Indonesian wellness traditions of Jamu.

JUARA, a brand known for its commitment to the time-honored Indonesian secrets of Jamu, has repositioned itself to cater to the world's growing demand for holistic well-being. The decision to expand beyond skin care aligns with the brand's mission to promote a lifestyle that nurtures both outer beauty and inner harmony.

Their decision to rebrand as a beauty and wellness brand comes as a response to the growing demand for holistic and natural approaches to beauty and self-care. JUARA has always been committed to using natural ingredients and drawing inspiration from Indonesian traditions, and this transformation is a natural progression for the brand. From their skin-smoothing exfoliating coffee scrub to any of their soothing and softening body oils , JUARA's products are ideal for those looking to enhance their day-to-day lives. The company, known for their high-quality natural skincare products, has now expanded their offerings to include a new Wellness Collection.

The cornerstone of JUARA's evolution is the introduction of their Wellness Collection , a meticulously curated assortment inspired by the Jamu tradition. Jamu, an age-old Indonesian practice, is a holistic approach to wellness that integrates natural ingredients and traditional herbal remedies. JUARA's Wellness Collection seamlessly blends their acclaimed skincare line with other wellness products inspired by the power of Jamu.

JUARA has recently expanded their product offerings to include Jamu Tolak Angin, a traditional herbal remedy widely used in Indonesia for its immunity-boosting properties. By incorporating this revered Jamu tonic into their collection, JUARA aims to bring the goodness of Indonesian wellness practices to a wider audience.

The new Wellness Collection also contains the award-winning Candlenut Body Creme, a beloved product that has garnered acclaim for its nourishing and hydrating properties. The fusion of Candlenut Body Creme with Jamu Tolak Angin amplifies the therapeutic benefits, offering a unique sensorial experience that pampers the skin and uplifts the spirit.

Metta Murdaya, co-founder of JUARA and a passionate advocate for these ancient Indonesian beauty traditions, has played a pivotal role in shaping the Wellness Collection. Murdaya, who has long been inspired by the transformative power of Jamu, has also authored a book on the subject. The book, entitled“JAMU LIFESTYLE: Indonesian Herbal Wellness Tradition,” delves into the Jamu lifestyle, offering insights into the rich cultural heritage and holistic well-being practices that have inspired JUARA's evolution.

As JUARA takes this bold step into the realm of beauty and wellness, it reaffirms its commitment to empowering individuals to embrace a holistic lifestyle. The Wellness Collection is now available for purchase on the JUARA website, inviting consumers to embark on a transformative journey that transcends traditional beauty boundaries.

