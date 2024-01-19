Danish Armed Forces To Receive $2.33Bn For Missile Defense & Drone Production

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Danish government has secured the support of a majority in
Parliament on the first part of the inter-party defense agreement
governing the financing of the national armed forces, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry of
the Kingdom.
The document provides for the allocation of 16 billion kronor
($2.33 billion) for missile defense and drone production.
"Together with a broad majority in Parliament, the government
agreed on the first part within the framework of the new defense
agreement of June 2023. The agreement provides for 16 billion
kronor for investments in the air defense of the army brigade,
missiles and drones, and military training," the ministry explained
in a press release.
The document was presented by Danish Defense Minister Troels
Lund Poulsen and representatives of parliamentary parties in the
Ministry of Defense.
The total amount of financing stipulated in the defense
agreement until 2033 is 155 billion kronor ($22.6 billion). As the
head of the Ministry of Defense commented, "the central guideline
in the new defense agreement" is to achieve the NATO goal of 2% of
GDP in defense investments.
