Danish Armed Forces To Receive $2.33Bn For Missile Defense & Drone Production

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Danish government has secured the support of a majority in Parliament on the first part of the inter-party defense agreement governing the financing of the national armed forces, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry of the Kingdom.

The document provides for the allocation of 16 billion kronor ($2.33 billion) for missile defense and drone production.

"Together with a broad majority in Parliament, the government agreed on the first part within the framework of the new defense agreement of June 2023. The agreement provides for 16 billion kronor for investments in the air defense of the army brigade, missiles and drones, and military training," the ministry explained in a press release.

The document was presented by Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen and representatives of parliamentary parties in the Ministry of Defense.

The total amount of financing stipulated in the defense agreement until 2033 is 155 billion kronor ($22.6 billion). As the head of the Ministry of Defense commented, "the central guideline in the new defense agreement" is to achieve the NATO goal of 2% of GDP in defense investments.