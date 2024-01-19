Cleantech Stocks Roundup (NASDAQ: EPOW) (NYSE: SES) (NASDAQ: GTEC) (NASDAQ: TMC)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces today's roundup of stocks to watch in Cleantech. Today's stocks have been added to our lists of free stock directories in each sector.

New cleantech companies are involved in various sectors of renewable energy including Batteries & Energy Storage, Electric Vehicle's (EV), Recycling, Water Treatment Technologies, Solar and Mining for battery metals.

New Stocks Added to the Cleantech Directories :

Hybrid Power Solutions Inc . (CSE: HPSS ) is a Canadian clean energy company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "HPSS". Hybrid specializes in producing industrial grade clean technology products such as portable power packs and stationary storage.

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd . (NASDAQ: EPOW ) through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The Company's joint venture is constructing a 260,543 m2manufacturing plant in Guizhou Province, China. The plant runs on inexpensive electricity from renewable sources, which helps to make Sunrise New Energy a low-cost and low–environmental-impact producer of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder and CEO of the Company, has been a pioneer for the graphite anode industry in China since 1999. The Company's management team is composed of experts with years of experience and strong track records of success in the graphite anode industry. In addition, the Company operates a knowledge sharing platform in China.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES ) is a global leader in the development and production of high-performance Li-Metal rechargeable batteries for EVs and other applications. Founded in 2012, SES is an integrated Li-Metal battery manufacturer with strong capabilities in material, cell, module, AI-powered safety algorithms and recycling. Formerly known as SolidEnergy Systems, SES is headquartered in Boston and has operations in Shanghai and South Korea.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC ) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles.

Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE: ACT ; OTCQX: ACTHF ) is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's HydrochemolyticTM technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC ) is an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission: (1) supply metals for the global energy transition with the least possible negative impacts on planet and people and (2) trace, recover and recycle the metals we supply to help create a metals commons that can be used in perpetuity. The Company through its subsidiaries holds exploration and commercial rights to three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean regulated by the International Seabed Authority and sponsored by the governments of Nauru, Kiribati and the Kingdom of Tonga.

Base Carbon Inc . (OTCQX: BCBNF ; NEO: BCBN ) is a financier of projects involved primarily in the global voluntary carbon markets. We endeavor to be the preferred carbon project partner in providing capital and management resources to carbon removal and abatement projects globally and, where appropriate, will utilize technologies within the evolving environmental industries to enhance efficiencies, commercial credibility, and trading transparency.

Heliogen, Inc . (OTCQX: HLGN ) is a renewable energy technology company focused on decarbonizing industry and empowering a sustainable civilization. The company's concentrating solar energy and thermal storage systems aim to deliver carbon-free heat, steam, power, or green hydrogen at scale to support round-the-clock industrial operations. Powered by AI, computer vision and robotics, Heliogen is focused on providing robust clean energy solutions that accelerate the transition to renewable energy, without compromising reliability, availability, or cost.

The directories are not meant as recommendations but as a research tool to discover opportunities and trading ideas in a particular sector.

