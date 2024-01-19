France's Blind Support For Armenia Inflates New Regional Conflict

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
France continues to deteriorate its relations with Azerbaijan
due to the influence of the Armenian lobby in Paris. It is worth
noting that the 44-day war became a milestone in Azerbaijani-French
relations. When Azerbaijan liberated its territories from Armenian
invasions, France stopped pretending to be a mediator in the peace
talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan and commenced to conduct a
more aggressive foreign policy. In a nutshell, adopting the
anti-Azerbaijani resolution by the French Senate exemplifies
it.
However, Paris does not have enough leverage to impact
Azerbaijan. First of all, France, military-wise, is not strong
enough to confront Azerbaijan over Armenia. Most importantly, Paris
does not have military infrastructure in the Caucasus.
As regards economic power, France's activities are limited as
well. In 2023, the GDP of France amounted to $3.2 trillion which
made up 3 percent of the world's GDP. With 3 percent, France cannot
impact any country in the world, let alone Azerbaijan, which
gradually turns into the energy hub of Europe. Secondly, Azerbaijan
and France do not have close economic cooperation. In 2023, the
trade turnover between the two countries totaled $0 which is
equal to 0.9 percent of Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover.
Azerbaijan's exports to France amounted to $133mn which made up
0.39 percent of Azerbaijan's total exports.
Generally, in a confrontation with Azerbaijan, the losing side
is likely to be France, beyond all exaggerations. Neither France
nor Azerbaijan have big mutual investments. However, several French
companies are operating in Azerbaijan, and the biggest of them is
obviously TotalEnergy. The company has been present in Azerbaijan
since 1996, where it is a 50% partner of the Azerbaijani SOCAR
group in the Absheron gas and condensate field and holds a 5% stake
in the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline.
Given the present situation and the inadequate steps taken by
the French Senate against Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani parliament
adopted a statement and proposed expelling French companies from
Azerbaijan, including Total. In this case, Total will be deprived
not only of gas extracted in the South Caucasus but also of
Azerbaijan's green energy initiative, in which the company is eager
to participate. In short, as is shown in the statistics, France's
resources to use as leverage against Azerbaijan are limited. Paris
thinks that it can impact Baku through Azerbaijan's business
partners, such as Italy, Israel, Hungary, etc. Taking into account
the share of France's GDP in the world's GDP, its external debts,
and so on, it seems impossible as well. For example, despite the
USA adopting the 902 amendment against Azerbaijan, neither Israel
nor Italy (the biggest trade partner of Azerbaijan) stopped
cooperation. Thus, it is not reasonable that the countries that did
not follow the USA will follow France.
So, why is France so interested in deteriorating its relations
with Azerbaijan? Speaking to Azernews on the
issue, a French political analyst, Dr. Frank Musmar, noted that the
resolution's multiple points have no political meaning except for
the last one, which emphasises“the importance of taking the most
severe measures, including seizing the assets of Azerbaijani
leaders, embargoing gas and oil imports from Azerbaijan, and
imposing sanctions in response to Azerbaijan's military
operations".
“Undoubtedly, the Armenian diaspora in France is playing a toxic
and dangerous game (the resolution was co-authored by the head of
the France-Armenia friendship group in the Senate, Gilbert-Luc
Devinaz) that is against peace in the South Caucuses. France's
blind support for Armenia will inflate a new regional conflict. The
Armenian diaspora in France plays the victim of
“Turkish/Azerbaijani aggression”. Besides, Armenia is smaller than
both Azerbaijan and Turkiye, and the question of the“Armenian
genocide” lingers above the relationship and gives Armenia, in sum,
the victim role in that conflict. Accordingly, France is still
thinking about colonisation and imperialism, especially after
losing the African ex-colonies one after another. France does not
want to get out of the big boys club and does not want to fight for
it; it will choose a new colony (Armenia) to fight its war against
Azerbaijan. France wants to be able to hold on to some influence,
especially since the rest of the countries in the Middle East are
not fond of France, and the United States and Russia have already
stepped in for Iraq and Syria. Lebanon is too weak to exert
influence, and France could not influence Israel or Iran,” he
said.
The pundit added that France will do whatever it takes to
escalate the aggravation against Azerbaijan. Armenia is the last
point of influence that was left for France. Moreover, France was
gradually getting in dire need of oil and gas supplies, and by
intervening in the area, the colonising French mind still wanted to
play the role of the pirate in the South Caucasus, trying to get
whatever the superpower left behind: Baku Oil.
“Azerbaijan must impose sanctions on French companies,
especially Total Energy, and partner with other
superpower-represented gas companies. It's all about gas and
several other players in the energy field. The relationship between
France and Azerbaijan will not improve. It will keep getting worse
due to the influence of the Armenian Diaspora in France and due to
France's Gas and Oil Target at Baku," said Dr. Frank Musmar.
