Detox Drinks Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 7.32 Billion By 2028: IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Detox Drinks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 “,

The global

detox drinks market size

reached US$ 5.11 Billion in

2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.32 Billion by

2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.00% during

2023-2028.

Detox drinks are specialized beverages formulated to assist in cleansing the body's internal systems, primarily the liver and digestive tract. These drinks contain a blend of natural ingredients like herbs, fruits, and vegetables, often fortified with vitamins and other nutritional elements. Designed to eliminate toxins and impurities from the body, detox drinks are increasingly becoming an essential component of wellness routines for health-conscious consumers. These beverages are particularly favored for their perceived benefits in weight loss, improved digestion, enhanced energy levels, and boosting overall well-being. They are widely available in various forms, such as herbal teas, fruit-infused waters, and smoothies. At present, detox drinks are commonly sold in supermarkets, health stores, and online platforms, catering to a broad demographic worldwide.

Detox Drinks Market Trends and Drivers:

The global detox drinks market is primarily driven by the escalating health awareness among consumers and the shift toward healthier lifestyle choices. This consumer behavior is magnified by the significant increase in the prevalence of obesity and chronic diseases, making detox drinks an appealing option for those seeking natural remedies. Additionally, ongoing product innovations in terms of flavor, packaging, and ingredient profile are attracting a broader consumer base, thus fueling market growth. Besides this, the rising trend toward organic and natural products has led to the development of organic detox drinks, meeting consumer demand for cleaner, more transparent labeling, thereby stimulating market growth. Furthermore, with the heightened focus on sustainability, manufacturers are increasingly adopting eco-friendly packaging solutions, which, in turn, is positively influencing market growth.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Drinks Type:



Juice Concentrate



Fruit Based



Mixed Based

Vegetable Based

Water Infused



Fruit Based



Vegetable Based

Mixed Based

Smoothies

Tea and Coffee Others

Breakup by Category:



Conventional Organic

Breakup by Packaging Type:



Bottles

Pouches and Sachets Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Channels Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Akiva Love

Celestial Seasonings (Hain Celestial Group)

Dr Stuarts Teas

Juice Generation Inc.

Jus by Julie

Pukka Herbs

PUR Cold Pressed Juice

Purearth Life Ltd

Raw Generation Inc. Suja Life LLC

