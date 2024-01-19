NAM Summit: President Museveni Of Uganda Elected Chair Of Non-Aligned Movement

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





KAMPALA, Jan 19 (NNN-KBC) - President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda has been unanimously elected Chairperson of Non-Aligned Movement at the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit taking place at Kampala, Uganda.

Uganda, which succeeds Azerbaijan, will serve for three years at the Forum that was established in 1961.

South Sudan is expected to be admitted into the 120-Member countries group today, Friday.

President William Ruto arrived in Kampala Thursday to join other Heads of State and Government for the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit.

The

Non-Aligned Movement

(NAM) is a forum of 120 countries that

are not formally aligned

with or against any major

power bloc.

It was founded with the view to advancing interests of developing countries in the context of

Cold War confrontation.

After the

United Nations, it is the largest grouping of states worldwide.

The countries of the Non-Aligned Movement represent nearly two-thirds of the United Nations' members and contain 55pc of the world population.

Membership is particularly concentrated in countries considered to be developing countries, although the Non-Aligned Movement also has a number of developed nations. - NNN-KBC