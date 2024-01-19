Republic Day getaway: 7 weekend trips from Bangalore

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bengaluru is surrounded by several beautiful destinations for great weekend getaways. Here are seven-weekend getaway options from Bangalore.

The Mysore Palace and bustling marketplaces make Mysore, 140 km from Bangalore, famous. The Chamundi Hills and Dasara festival are also famous in the city.

Located about 270 Km away, Ooty is a charming hill station in the Nilgiri Hills. Known for its tea gardens, pleasant climate, and scenic landscapes.

Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is around 340 km from Bangalore. The ancient ruins and temples amidst boulders make it a unique and historically significant destination.

Chikmagalur, situated approximately 240 km from Bangalore, is known for its coffee plantations, lush hills, and serene environment.



Wayanad, a Kerala hill station 270 km from Bangalore, is beautiful. Its waterfalls, spice farms, and verdant scenery are famous. Trekking and wildlife are available in Wayanad.

Sakleshpur, 220 km from Bangalore, is a hill station with coffee plantations, trekking paths, and a nice temperature. The area is great for a tranquil, nature-focused vacation.

Coorg is a lovely hill station 250 km from Bangalore with lush flora, coffee farms, and misty hills. Nature enthusiasts and those seeking peace and quiet will appreciate it.