Makoons Pre-School Aiming 500+ Branches By 2026, Pioneering Excellence In Early Childhood Education

Delhi, 17th Jan, 2024: Choosing the right preschool for your child is a crucial decision as it lays the foundation for their future academic and social success. In this realm, Makoons Pre-School emerges as one of the best preschools in India, dedicated to providing a nurturing and stimulating environment for young learners.



Makoons Pre-School follows a holistic approach to early childhood education, recognizing the uniqueness of each child and their individual pace of development. The school's philosophy revolves around fostering a love for learning through age-appropriate activities and play-based methodologies, designed to stimulate cognitive, emotional, and social development in a well-rounded manner.



Catering to children in the crucial early years of their education, Makoons Pre-School offers comprehensive programs for Playgroup, Nursery, and Kindergarten. The carefully crafted curriculum ensures a seamless transition from one stage to the next, promoting continuity in the child's learning journey.



The Playgroup program focuses on introducing children to the school environment in a fun and engaging way, emphasizing activities that enhance motor skills, language development, and social interaction. Building on this foundation, the Nursery program encourages cognitive growth through age-appropriate educational activities, placing emphasis on language development, numeracy skills, and creative expression.



The Kindergarten program, the final step in Makoons' early childhood education journey, prepares children for formal schooling by further developing their cognitive abilities, language proficiency, and social skills. The school ensures a smooth transition to primary education.



Makoons Pre-School provides a safe and stimulating physical environment that supports the overall development of children. Classrooms are equipped with age-appropriate learning materials, and outdoor play areas are designed to encourage physical activity and social interaction.



The success of any preschool lies in its educators, and Makoons takes pride in its team of qualified and caring teachers. The faculty is trained to create a positive and encouraging atmosphere, ensuring that each child feels supported and valued in their learning journey.



Recognizing the importance of parental involvement in a child's education, Makoons encourages regular communication, parent-teacher meetings, and involvement in school activities to create a strong partnership between the school and parents.



In conclusion, Makoons Pre-School stands as a beacon of excellence in early childhood education in India. With its commitment to nurturing young minds, providing a well-rounded curriculum, and fostering a love for learning, Makoons Pre-School is an ideal choice for parents seeking a quality preschool experience for their children.



About Makoons Pre-School:



Founded in 2016 by Mr. Vijay Kumar Agarwal, the Founder & CEO at Makoons, Makoons Pre-School was established with a vision to bridge the gap between an unorganized education system and young buds. Mr. Agarwal, with over two decades of experience in the corporate and education sectors, holds a BSc and an MBA.



The first Makoons Pre-School opened in Ghaziabad, UP, when Mr. Agarwal was 43 years old, with a seed capital of approximately INR 2 crores. The franchise has since grown exponentially, with over 100 branches and a vision to have 500+ franchise branches by 2026.



Makoons employs a foresight methodology to discover a child's potential, ensuring teachers are highly professional in understanding each child's needs for better social, emotional, physical development, and mental growth. The curriculum includes a special focus on music, arts, science, technology, literacy, numeracy, and physical exploration.



Makoons has distinguished itself by developing a pluralistic approach to engaging children, incorporating Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality for better engagement and nurturement. The franchise continues to grow, with almost 10 branches added every month, solidifying its position as a leader in early childhood education.

