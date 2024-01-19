Toromona Claims Khor Al Adaid Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Toromona with Tomas Lukasek in the saddle clinched the Khor Al Adaid Cup after winning the exciting Thoroughbreds (Gr3 QA) feature at Al Rayyan Racecourse yesterday.

The Awajan K A Al Khayarin-owned Toromona overcame a tough challenge from Hamak, securing a short head win in the 2800m race to complete a double for trainer Hamad Al Jehani during Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's 23rd Al Rayyan Meeting.

Earlier, Khalifa bin Sheail KH J Al Kuwari-owned Chealamy emerged winner of the Thoroughbred Pearl as the 2000m contest for fillies and mares produced thrilling action. Under Faleh Bughanaim, the Zuhair Mohsen landed the spoils by a head and a neck ahead of Kimnkate and Marinara respectively.

Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Bosnia and Herzegovina H E Meshaal bin Ali Al Attiyah crowned the winners of the final two races of the day that witnessed a total of nine contests.

Also yesterday, the Silver Sword Trial – Purebred Arabians (4YOs) was won by Shagraan, who claimed victory by almost two lengths. The Saeed Mohammed Shafi Al Shafi owned-and-trained bay colt was ridden by Jefferson Smith in 1850m race.

Trainer Al Jehani bagged his first title in opening race of the day when jockey Arnaud De Lepine and Charlie Bu Thaila teamed up to seal the Local Thoroughbred Maiden Plate win.