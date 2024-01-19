GA Technologies Expands Its Real Estate Business Into The States By The Acquisition Of RW Opco Originating In The U.S.

TOKYO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GA technologies Co., Ltd. (Headquarters:

Minato District, Tokyo /CEO: Ryo Higuchi / Securities code: 3491/ " Company '') announced the acquisition of the equity of RW OpCo, LLC (Headquarters: State of Delaware, U.S.A. / CEO: Kevin Ortner / " RW OpCo ") by GA technologies through its U.S. based subsidiary GA technologies USA Inc.

The Company will be acquiring the full ownership of the rental management and investment real estate marketplace businesses originating in the U.S. operated by RW OpCo to make the company the US subsidiary of the Company.

The closing of the acquisition is scheduled on March 1st, 2024. The acquisition shall be executed under a condition that the two parties agreed upon the fulfillment of the conditions mentioned in the Foreclosure Sale Agreement.

Through this management integration, the Company will expand its business foundation in the U.S. area, and firmly establish itself in the online real estate market as a global player.

Key Highlights:



The Company is announcing its decision on the 100% acquisition of the equity of

RW OpCo, which owns the 2nd largest SFR (Single-Family Rental) online marketplace business in the U.S. This management integration will allow the Company to accelerate its speed to become a global player to push its overseas business expansion one step further at 52 locations throughout 6 countries using Renters Warehouse's network.

Purpose and Expectations of this business synergy

Under the business mission of "Create a world-leading company that inspires people through the power of technology and innovation." ; the Company is helping to facilitate the digital transformation of the real estate industry of Japan which is still clinging to old fashion ways of business practice such as paper and FAX. The Company is utilizing technology like AI, RPA etc. in order to help the industry to work more efficiently. By transforming the whole real estate transaction fully online, the Company is able to provide customers with a more satisfying transaction experience. Throughout series of action of making digital changes in the traditional market of real estate, the Company has been awarded as a DX (digital transformation) brand from the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market for 3 consecutive years*1.

The investment real estate one-stop service brand "RENOSY" operated by the Company focuses on providing a seamless customer experience incorporating technology such as AI etc. The service supports investors in searching, buying, selling and property management fully online. In a research conducted by TOKYO SHOKO RESEARCH,

LTD, "RENOSY" has been the No.1 service in sales performance in the existing apartments market from 2020 to 2023 in Japan*2.

Renters Warehouse, part of RW OpCo, founded in 2007, is focusing on providing the rental management and investment real estate marketplace businesses targeting both individual investors and institutional investors in the U.S. It owns the second largest SFR online marketplace business in the U.S, and has a similar business vision with the Company of incorporating technology into its service in order to provide a seamless customer experience to its stakeholders including investors, residents, and property management companies in the aim of pushing the digital transformation in the real estate industry in the U.S. that is also still evolving.

Through this management integration, the Company is able to step into the U.S. market and expands its business into 52 locations throughout 6 countries through the business network owned by Renters Warehouse. Renters Warehouse manages approximately 13,800 properties under its rental management business, and is expecting to see the Company expand to more different locations with the current network it has centering in major cities in the States.

With a total of 30 trillion*3 dollars, the United States has the biggest Single-Family Rental market in the world in terms of market size. The Company is looking to provide a fast and safe real estate transaction experience with the application of technology along with its global expansion.

About our global business

The Company is based on two major businesses, "RENOSY marketplace business", and "ITANDI SaaS business" primarily in the real estate industry. The Company has been strengthening itself in all sectors in the industry with an non-organic method through active mergers and acquisitions.

Regarding the overseas business, it acquired the full ownership of "Shenjumiausuan", which operates a Japanese investment real estate platform targeting investors residing in the Chinese cultural regions, which has a top share in the market, in 2020. It then acquired the full ownership of Dear Life Corporation Ltd, which operates a rental brokerage business in Thailand targeting Japanese expats that have been relocated to Thailand with a top market share in the country*4. The Company has been putting its effort in both national and International business development.

The management integration with RW OpCo will not only accelerate its process of global expansion from Southeast Asia to the United States, but also going to position the Company in a leading position in the online real estate market. It allows the Company to provide a more convenient, safer way of doing business with the implication of technology.

Schedule of the business synergy