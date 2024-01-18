The Water Replenishment District Launches Virtual Tour Of The Albert Robles Center For Water Recycling And Environmental Learning

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAKEWOOD, Calif., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Water Replenishment District (WRD) is excited to announce the launch of the virtual tour of its state-of-the-art Albert Robles Center for Water Recycling and Environmental Learning (ARC). This virtual tour provides an opportunity for the public to explore the facility's advanced water purification processes and the fully digital learning center from the comfort of their own homes or classrooms.

Located in the City of Pico Rivera, California the five-acre ARC facility is a multipurpose site that showcases WRD's commitment to the community through sustainable water management. The facility includes an advanced water treatment facility that can purify up to 14.8 million gallons of water per day, contributing to the local water supply for groundwater recharge in the Montebello Forebay.

"I'm pleased to announce the launch of the virtual tour of the Albert Robles Center for Water Recycling and Environmental Learning. This innovative platform will allow the public to experience firsthand the cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices that the Water Replenishment District is implementing to ensure a reliable groundwater supply for our community. I encourage everyone to take the virtual tour and learn more about the vital role that the ARC plays in water management and environmental education." – Joy Langford, President of the Water Replenishment District Board of Directors.

To take the self-guided virtual tour of ARC, visit the WRD ARC 360 Virtual Tour webpage by clicking here . The tour offers an in-depth look at the facility's water treatment processes, the 40 educational exhibits available at the museum grade learning center and the climate-friendly demonstration gardens.

For more information about the virtual tour and the ARC facility please visit WRD's website or contact [email protected] .

Join us in exploring the innovative groundwater management practices at the Albert Robles Center for Water Recycling and Environmental Learning!

The Water Replenishment District is the regional groundwater management agency that protects and preserves the quantity and quality of groundwater for two of the most utilized urban basins in the State of California. The service area is home to over ten percent of California's population residing in 43 cities in southern Los Angeles County. WRD is governed by a publicly elected Board of Directors which includes Joy Langford., Rob Katherman, John D. S. Allen, Sergio Calderon, and Vera Robles-DeWitt.

