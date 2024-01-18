Melamine Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided By Procurement Resource

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) Melamine (C3H6N6) is an organic compound that comprises of six-atoms forming a heterocyclic ring of alternative carbon and nitrogen atoms, attached with three amino groups attached to it. The compound is white in color and is rich in nitrogen.

The derivatives obtained from Melamine comprise a flame-retardant property which is because it releases nitrogen when burned. The melting point of the compound measures around 343° C. Industrially, it is used to produce thermosetting plastics. These plastics react with formaldehyde compounds.

India, the United States, and Vietnam are the key importing countries that import Melamine. On the other hand, the key exporting countries for the same are China, India, and Germany.

Melamine is a compound that is rich in nitrogen which is used in various industrial applications. It is used to manufacture various products such as thermosetting plastics, kitchenware, dinner wares, plywood, decorative laminates, and much more. The resins are produced with a mixture of Melamine and formaldehyde compound, which is used in high-pressure decorative laminates, laminate floorings, and dry eraser boards.

Moreover, the foam created using Melamine is used as an insulation or soundproofing material and in polymeric cleaning products. It is a colorant in inks and plastics, particularly in manufacturing pigment yellow 150.



Sichuan Golden Elephant Chemical

Nissan Chemical Industries

BASF SE

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

OCI Nitrogen

Cornerstone Chemical Company

Borealis AG

Haohua Junhua Group Co. Ltd. Methanol Holdings

Key Players:

