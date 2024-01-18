Investornewsbreaks Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) Announces Completion Of 2023 Sustainability Report

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Uranium Energy (NYSE American: UEC) ,
a U.S.-based uranium mining and exploration company, has published its annual sustainability year for fiscal year 2023. According to the announcement, the report contains UEC's first disclosure aligned with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”) as well as key achievements Uranium Energy has reached in relationship to its environmental stewardship.“We have made significant progress in advancing our sustainability program, in line with the advancements we have made as a company,” said Uranium Energy president CEO Amir Adnani in the press release.“We have maintained our industry leading health and safety record, while advancing our reclamation and decarbonization programs. By prioritizing environmental stewardship, we are not only meeting regulatory requirements but also exceeding industry standards. As we look to restart uranium production in
August 2024, our commitment to sustainable mining practices bolster our reputation as a responsible corporate citizen and serve as a foundation for long-term success.”
To view the full sustainability report, visit
To view the full press release, visit
About Uranium Energy Corp.
Uranium Energy Corp is the fastest-growing supplier of the fuel for green-energy transition to a low-carbon future. UEC is the largest, diversified North American-focused uranium company, advancing the next generation of low-cost, environmentally friendly, in-situ recovery (“ISR”) uranium projects in
the United States
and high-grade conventional projects in
Canada. The company has two production-ready, ISR hub-and-spoke platforms in
south Texas and Wyoming. These two production platforms are anchored by fully operational central processing plants and served by seven U.S. ISR uranium projects with all their major permits in place. Additionally, UEC has diversified uranium holdings including: (1) one of the largest physical uranium portfolios of North American-warehoused U3O8; (2) a major equity stake in Uranium Royalty Corp., the only royalty company in the sector; and (3) a Western Hemisphere pipeline of resource-stage uranium projects. The company's operations are managed by professionals with decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining. For more information about the company, visit
.
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to UEC are available in the company's newsroom at
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN18012024000224011066ID1107739631
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.