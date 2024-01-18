Rachelle Reed Named Director Of Health And Science For Perspire Sauna Studio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading Wellness Franchise is Investing in the Science of Saunas Like Never Before

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspire Sauna Studio , one of the fastest-growing sauna franchise brands specializing in full-spectrum infrared (IR) and red-light therapy (RLT), has officially announced the addition of Rachelle Reed, PhD, MS, to the company's executive leadership team, where she'll be consulting with the brand as their Director of Health and Science.

The franchise has enjoyed a record-rate of expansion over the past couple of years, underscoring the need for an experienced industry professional capable of executing on the brand's intention to develop through a scientific-lens.

Reed, who is academically trained as an exercise physiologist, found her calling in the franchise space back in 2014. She's spent the past decade working with some of the top performers in the health and fitness category, including Pure Barre, Orangetheory Fitness, and SweatHouz; helping each to better communicate the science and efficacy behind their respective modalities.

"It's not often you find a company so willing to invest in the science, research, and education behind their brand, but I could tell it was a top priority for the Perspire team from the first time we spoke," Reed shared. "It's an encouraging characteristic of the franchise and their senior leaders, and makes me excited to be joining their operation."

The sauna industry is in a rapid state of flux, as researchers and studies continue to reveal just how beneficial infrared and red light therapy can be in treating some of the body's most common and complex ailments. Reed intends to establish a foundation that capitalizes on that growing body of research, helping the corporate players and individual franchisees to better convey the science behind Perspire in their marketing, messaging, and public discourse.

"Sauna usage may date back millennia, but our technology-driven, science-backed approach to the ancient practice offers members an enhanced experience with the modality," said Lee Braun, CEO of Perspire Sauna Studio. "We are thrilled with Rachelle joining the team. She'll be stewarding a new era for the business by helping educate people on the benefits of what we are offering in a whole new light."

About Perspire Sauna Studio:

Perspire Sauna Studio is the fastest-growing infrared sauna and red-light therapy franchise in the U.S. The science-based, technology-driven, wellness company provides guests a modern-day experience to a centuries-old practice through elevated infrared (IR) sauna and red-light therapy (RLT). The brand was established in 2010 by Founder & CEO Lee Braun, with a goal to expand into major markets throughout the U.S. and further instill its vision of making the infrared sauna experience accessible to all. The company has awarded over 170 franchise agreements, with 49

open studios and an additional 20 under development.



