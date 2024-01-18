Uzbekistan's Airport Resumes Its Work

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 18. Uzbekistan's
Tashkent International Airport has resumed its work for receiving
and releasing aircrafts since 11:00 (GMT+5), Trend reports.
According to Uzbekistan Airports, flight HY708 of Uzbekistan
Airways (Vladivostok - Tashkent) departed from an alternate
airfield in Samarkand and landed at 11:42 (GMT+5) at Tashkent's
airport. Another flight HY602 of Uzbekistan Airways from Moscow
landed at 11:52 (GMT+5).
The flight C67704 Centrum Air (Jeddah - Tashkent) and flight
5P5366 Panorama Airways (Medina - Tashkent) also departed from the
alternate airfield in Samarkand. Flight C67704 arrived at 12:26
(GMT+5) and flight 5P5366 landed at 12:50 (GMT+5).
Rossiya Airlines flight SU6971 from St. Petersburg departed from
the alternate airfield in Fergana to Tashkent and arrived at 12:48
(GMT+5).
Flight HJ22 of Humo Air (Nukus - Tashkent) also departed from
the alternate airfield in Bukhara to the airport of
destination.
Earlier, thick fog (visibility of 250 meters) in Uzbekistan
limited the work of Tashkent International Airport.
