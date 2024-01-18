EPF Coalition Calls On Armenian Mining Sector To Make Full Content Of Their EIA Documents Public

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. We call on the
mining companies operating in Armenia to be open to communications
with our coalition, Environmental Protection First (EPF) Coalition
said in a statement, Trend reports.
The statement goes as follows:
Advocating for safeguarding the environment in the South
Caucasus region Environmental Protection First (EPF) Coalition
previously called upon the local and international companies
engaged in Armenia's mining sector to promptly publish the
Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) documents on their official
websites or make public posts about the outcomes of the assessment.
Regrettably, these documents are still not available to the public.
It is raising questions about the transparency of the activities in
the mining industry of Armenia.
We call on the mining companies operating in Armenia to be open
to communications with our coalition. Environmental Protection
First (EPF) Coalition plans to reach out to the corporate
headquarters of those companies to request a meeting with their
leadership concerning the ecological pollution in our wider region.
EPF emphasizes the need for accountability.
Guided by the UN Sustainable Development Goals we appealed to
Armenian Prime Minister several months ago expressing our deep
concerns regarding the serious ecological situation caused by the
mining industry of Armenia, demanding the cessation of extraction
immediately.
Noting that 2024 UN Climate Change Conference – COP 29 will be
held in the South Caucasus region, in Azerbaijan, Armenia should
also be encouraged to be more vigilant about the environmental
protection.
We call upon on the Armenian civil society organizations and
environmental activists to join our efforts in fostering clean
environment in the South Caucasus. Afterall, the population of
Armenia is primarily affected by this environmental catastrophe.
Let's not forget that the nature knows no borders and we all share
one region.
Armenia must ensure that both local and international companies
engaged in Armenia's mining industry make the full content of their
EIA documents public and act responsibly for the sake of
environmental justice.
Signatures:
Sabit Bagirov, Entrepreneurship and Market Economy Development
Foundation
Parvana Valiyeva, "Saglamliga Khidmat" Public Union
Amin Mammadov, "Experts in the Field of Water Use" Public
Union
Gamza Yusubova,“Environmental Education and Monitoring” Public
Union
