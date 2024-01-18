(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Electric Animals, Twelve Hours of Continuous Music in Costa Rica ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Home

Travel

Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel Personal Safety Tips When Traveling To Latin America Travel Tamarindo Maintains its Leadership as a Tourist and Commercial Destination in Guanacaste Travel Air Transat Will Fly All Year Round To El Salvador And Costa Rica Travel Avianca Will Connect Costa Rica and Venezuela with a Direct Flight Starting in December Travel Southwest Announces Daily Flight to San Jose from Orlando, Florida

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle Christmas Celebrations in Southeast Asia: Embracing Diversity and Tradition Culture & Lifestyle Costa Ricans Enjoyment of Music is Diverse and Intense! TCRN Safety Measures to Take if You're a Beginner Surfer Culture & Lifestyle How to Face Lifes Very Tough Challenges Culture & Lifestyle What is the Status of the LGBTQ+ Community in Costa Rica

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Entertainment Updated: August 13, 2023 Electric Animals, Twelve Hours of Continuous Music in Costa Rica

Sounds that will take you to Ecstasy

By TCRN STAFF August 13, 2023570 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadFeatured Event TCRN STAFF - January 17, 2024Tamarindo Beach Seeks to Attract Cultural Tourism Top Local Destinations TCRN STAFF - January 16, 2024The Best Camping Sites in Costa Rica Health TCRN STAFF - January 16, 2024How Much Sunbathing Is Too Much TCRN STAFF Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

The electronic music festival, ONEIRO , returns for its second edition this year produced by the Electric Animals collective , confirming a stellar performance by 14 national and eight international DJs.

The event will take place on September 2 at the Costa Rica Convention Center, distributed in two impressive scenarios. ONEIRO is not just a festival; it is a sensory experience.

Inspired by the world's most iconic electronic music event , it promises an unprecedented laser presentation in San Jose, guaranteeing attendees an epic experience.

“We are going to have an internationally renowned visualist and light and laser operators, which guarantees that this will be the most spectacular laser show in the city”, enthuses Sam Zahedi, representative of Electric Animals.

This year's edition surpasses itself, offering more than 30 site activations and the participation of more than 30 artists in art exhibitions, live painting, decoration and other attractions.

Tickets are now available at . The“early bird” tickets have already sold out, but there are still options with prices starting at 38,400 colones. More than a festival, ONEIRO is a heartfelt tribute.

“ONEIRO was the stage name of one of the members of Electric Animals who sadly passed away in 2021 due to COVID. This festival is a tribute to our dear friend,” reveals Sam.

The international line-up features talents such as HOSH, EelkeKleijn, Max Chapman, Brigado Crew, Carbon, Ubbah, Alan Nieves and Kinahau addition, outstanding national talents such as Javee, Maria Wabe, Alel, Fernando Melo, Ces Castro, among others, join. Electric Animals has ambitious visions for the future of the festival.

Since 2018, Electric Animals has been a collective of national DJs dedicated to the production of high-quality electronic music events in Costa Rica.

-p- Advertisement - Source TCRN Staf ViaBeleida Delgado