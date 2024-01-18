DUBAI SHOPPING FESTIVAL 29TH EDITION CONCLUDES IN SPECTACULAR STYLE

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) has just wrapped up another out-of-this-world edition, with 38 days of extraordinary moments enjoyed by residents and visitors across Dubai, in the festival’s 29th edition. With a calendar of exceptional entertainment and adventures which ran from 8 December 2023 through to 14 January 2024, the festival showcased the best that the city has to offer. It also gave a tremendous boost to the city’s retail, tourism, and hospitality, cultural and events sectors, as well as local SMEs, musicians, and creatives, by bringing residents and visitors together in spectacular style.



The biggest and the best Dubai Shopping Festival to date, DSF featured non-stop, day-in-day-out, fun-filled moments and out-of-this-world entertainment, with more than 200 incredible performers at 45 awe-inspiring concerts, 14 brilliant sporting events - including Hankook 24H, Dubai Marathon, Dubai Invitational, Dubai CrossFit Championship, Gulf Historic Dubai GP Revival and many more thrilling competitions. With 26 live shows and plays from award-winning comedians Russell Howard, Omid Djalili and Michael McIntyre to YouTube sensation Blippi at the Coca-Cola Arena, there was something for everyone across 46 different venues across Dubai. Plus residents and visitors were mesmerised by 200 more immersive performing art events across the city’s premiere entertainment destinations, including Dubai Opera, La Perle, Coca Cola Arena, Global Village and more.



There were hundreds of chances to win big, with prizes valued at AED 25 million taken home by 436 lucky winners in raffles and draws across 38 days of the festival. Dubai Shopping Festival also delivered the very best in retail experiences – with sales, discounts, pop-up markets, global brands events and activations and more, with over 100 participating malls, and 850 participating retail brands across 3,500+ outlets.



And, everyone was invited to witness hundreds of free activations across the emirate. Tunes DXB’s lineup brought Dubai to life with more than 70 local and regional musicians, dancers, and singer-songwriters to showcase their live, busker-style performances for all to enjoy in a 10 day music festival across 16 locations citywide, providing a unique platform for established and emerging talent, and fostering a community spirit by making music accessible to all.



To support Dubai’s SME sector and contribute to the cultural fabric of the city, DSF provided a platform for more than 350 local and regional entrepreneurs and vendors to showcase their eclectic fashion, craveable F&B, sustainable homeware and vintage finds at destinations across Dubai, including foodie pop-up The Hub, fashion showcase, The ICONS Exhibition, Souk al Freej and more.



The DSF flagship pop-up, Etisalat MOTB and the all-new Canteen X at Mushrif Park provided a stage for 42 Emirati-owned businesses to introduce their products and connect with new customers. Returning for its 11th edition, Etisalat MOTB saw record footfall this year, attracting a record 157,554 visitors over 10 days.



Every day was a celebration thanks to one-of-a-kind light activations which were visible across Dubai every day. The twice-nightly DSF Drone Show presented by Emarat Petroleum told enthralling stories in the night sky over Bluewaters and The Beach – JBR, with a total of 30,000+ individual drone appearances lighting the night sky across the festival.



Continuing the Dubai Lights spectacle were dazzling firework shows which brought a delightful sparkle to the skies in 5 locations at 321 Festival at Skydive Dubai on 13 January. Other visually-enchanting installations which were part of the Dubai Lights displays included Dubai Neon in which light installations spread uplifting messages around Al Seef and the Gold Souk neighbourhoods, and illuminated 40 Abras in neon at Creekside. Charming and lovable, inflatable characters of Dubai Lights; The Anooki made their first appearances in the city at Hatta Wadi Hub, d3, Al Seef and Etisalat MOTB, charming all those they met and sharing their planet-positive messaging.





Commenting on the 29th edition of DSF, Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “The 29th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival created moments to treasure together for both visitors and residents alike, while empowering retailers and emerging businesses to reach new customers. Each year since its launch in 1996, the festival has continued to innovate and evolve. This year we welcomed a host of exciting new moments including the groundbreaking 321 Festival and Canteen X in addition to welcoming back DSF’s flagship favourites Dubai Lights, Etisalat MOTB, Tunes DXB for their biggest activations ever. DSF provides unique and inspiring experiences, culture and entertainment for Dubai’s residents and visitors. Together, this drives visitation to our world-leading shopping destinations, provides opportunities for our SMEs, and contributes to Dubai’s status as the best city in the world to live, work and visit - and our world first ranking as the Number #1 destination in the world in the Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Awards for the third year running.



“Today, DSF is a much-anticipated citywide celebration that enhances the lives of the people who live in and visit Dubai, with awe-inspiring moments that bring joy to everyone who attends. DSF continues to be at the forefront of innovation and immersive experiences just like Dubai itself, and we are proud of delivering yet another out-of-this-world Dubai Shopping Festival, which was the biggest and best yet. DSF is only made possible by the incredible teams, strategic partners, event and marketing partners across the public, and private sectors, whose unwavering dedication allows us to stage this landmark event, which is why it has become the world’s best retail and entertainment festival.”



THE UNMISSABLE FINALE - 321 FESTIVAL

The festival showcased the biggest schedule ever of live music performances, art installations, shopping promotions and competitions across hundreds of locations, culminating in an electrifying finale with the first ever 321 Festival at Skydive Dubai on 13 January, which attracted more than 8,569 festival goers. The event showcased an electrifying mix of live music from three A-list artists Hussain Al Jassmi, Tamer Hosny and Balqees, plus two mesmerising immersive displays - the incredible DSF Drones Show with 1,500 drones, and 2 fireworks displays which lit up the skies with 5,000 individual fireworks shots - for one night only. The festival also featured 150 dancers, 100 drummers, a 50-strong children’s choir, 7 local performers, and 2 thrilling air displays featuring 9 planes flown by Aerosparks and Fursan Al Emarat (The Knights).



ETISALAT MOTB: MUCH MORE THAN A MARKET

Dubai Shopping Festival’s legendary pop-up retail event Etisalat MOTB - renowned for one-of-a-kind fashion finds, experiential brand activations, and the hippest entertainment around - returned for its 11th edition at d3. This season, Etisalat MOTB attracted record footfall of 157,544 demonstrating Dubai’s growing desire for alternative shopping and entertainment experiences. Showcasing an eclectic mix of 87 home grown and emerging retailers, alongside the major global beauty brand - Fenty Beauty. MOTB’s offering spanned fashion and beauty, home decor, jewellery and vintage finds, craveable dining and pop-ups and more. The venue also hosted authentic and diverse entertainment on the Etisalat Stage - with over 200 stage entertainers including 60 dancers and two epic dance offs. If that wasn’t enough to keep everyone entertained, more than 350 basketball games were played on the Emarat SlamJam court, and an incredible 2.5 million bubbles were blown by the immersive Emarat Gen - Z Bubble Installation featuring a unique selfie zone enjoyed by all along with many more insta-moments across MOTB including an experiential Untold booth and the Gamers Hub Game Zone.



MESMERISING SHOWS

Ever evolving, Dubai Lights offered even more memorable moments and experiences, where this edition’s record-breaking DSF Drones Show presented by Emarat Petroleum brought two all-new dazzling nightly storytelling displays throughout the 38 days of the festival. Each night, the Skies were brightened by a total of 2,300 drones making a combined 57,500 flights in 70 choreographed performances over 10 hours and 30 minutes of displays. New for this edition was a unique collaboration with Emirati cartoonist, animator, and storyteller, Mohammed Saeed Harib.



The festival also dazzled crowds across the city with incredible pyrotechnic displays, with 36 dedicated DSF fireworks displays of more than 69,500 individual fireworks weighing 1.3 tons filling the skies at four locations - Al Seef, Dubai Festival City, Bluewater and The Beach JBR, and 321 Festival - for a combined total of 112 minutes.



In another illuminating activation, Dubai Lights also transformed the city into a vibrant canvas of creativity and artistry with unique installations across multiple additional locations. This edition introduced Dubai for the first time the world-renowned inflatable duo, The Anooki, who lit up four locations - Al Seef, Hatta, Etisalat MOTB, and d3, with their message of sustainability, plus Dubai Neon with 180 light installations at three locations - Al Seef, the Gold Souk and Dubai Creek. Dubai Lights also featured the rainforest inspired Amazon Wonder at West Beach, Palm Jumeirah and and 10 metre high Modesh Inflatable at City Centre Mirdif, each adding to the festive atmosphere citywide.



NEW ACTIVATIONS AND EVENTS

Ever-advancing its offering, DSF welcomed 20 new activations this year. New this year was Canteen X, which saw more than 54,000 visitors head over to Mushrif Park for irresistible casual bites of indulgent local favourites, exciting entertainment, and great vibes. A trendy new hang-out, this new dining pop-up brought Dubai’s food favourites and home grown brands together amid the coolest vibes and fun family experiences.



New entertainment events this year included theatrical masterpiece Slava’s SNOWSHOW and comedian Russell Howard at Dubai Opera, Bollywood music show Rewind, Reloaded, and electrifying concerts at Coca-Cola arena including Chris Brown, and Sean Paul & T.I.



For the first time, Sole DXB 2023 was part of the DSF opening weekend returning to d3, the global hub of art, design, and creativity, and featuring live performances, DJ sets, sports tournaments, talks, workshops, and headline act Busta Rhymes.



REWARDS, RAFFLES AND RETAIL

DSF would not be DSF without its city-wide retail offers raffles and draws. Across Raffles during this DSF edition, there was a combined prize value of AED25 million, including 5 million in cash and cash equivalent prizes awarded, 43 kgs in gold, 25 cars, and more, with 436 lucky winners taking home their prizes.



With shopping at its heart, the festival also saw more than 850 participating retail brands offer new collections, deals and discounts of 25 per cent to 75 per cent off across more than 3,500 stores at 100+ malls citywide. There were more than 20 days - or 264 hours - of seasonal sales during DSF plus 16 retail promotions - including 6 new retail promotions, offering a combined prize value of more than AED3.76 million distributed between 441 lucky winners. An additional 7 loyalty club programmes members gave extra rewards to their members during DSF.



A WINTER TO REMEMBER

As if that wasn’t enough, DSF happens at the most wonderful time of the year in Dubai, with the perfect winter weather setting the scene for long beach days with fun-filled sea swims. Alongside the warmest of welcomes from world leading hotels and resorts, Dubai also showcased gastronomic journeys to be explored citywide - from Michelin-starred dining to one-of-a-kind craveable street food. This was also a DSF season packed with festive cheer - with winter markets coming to life across the city, from Expo to Madinat Jumeirah. DSF also took place in tandem with the inaugural edition of the Hatta Festival set in the picturesque mountains - the perfect destination for spending family time in the great outdoors with spectacular light installations, craveable foodie experiences, dazzling fireworks displays and more. Dubai and DSF also hosted the world’s most awe-inspiring New Year’s Eve celebrations with more than 40 different fireworks displays for residents and visitors to discover across the city with family and friends.



All of this adds up to the biggest, best, most awe inspiring, and fun-filled festival in DSF’s history that was simply out of this world!

Dates for the next edition of Dubai Shopping Festival have also been announced. The landmark 30th edition of the festival will run from 13 December 2024 to 19 January 2025.

Dubai Shopping Festival is supported by Key Sponsor Jumbo and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Seef, Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, Bluewaters, Citywalk, Emirates Airline, Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Etisalat by e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Nakheel Malls (Ibn Battuta Mall, Dragon Mart 2, Palm West Beach, Nakheel Mall and The View), The Beach and The Outlet Village.





