Torture & Harrassment: Domestic Help Files Complaint Against DMK MLA's Daughter-In-Law

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 18 (IANS) An 18-year-old domestic help at the Chennai home of the son of DMK leader and Pallavaram MLA, I. Karunanithi has lodged a complaint with police that she was tortured and harraassed by the MLA's daughter-in-law.

The girl hailing from Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu in the complaint filed with the Ulundurpet Police alleged that the MLA's daughter-in-law Marlina used to repeatedly physically assault her and that she had suffered bleeding injuries.

She said that Marlina used to torment her regularly and told her that her father-in-law was a powerful person and that no one would come to her rescue even if she raised a complaint.

She told police that an agent had got her the job with Marlina and Anto Mathivannan in their residence at Kolpakkam. She also claimed that during Pongal time, her employers did not pay her wages and did not even provide her medical aid.

As the girl belongs to a dalit caste, the issue was taken up by the Dalit rights organisation, Evidence which sent a team of its members to her home in Ulundurpet. The executive director of Evidence, Kathir told media persons that the girl was dropped off to her residence by her employers after getting her to give in writing that she was quitting the job on her own.

Kathir also said that the Tamil Nadu government must ensure that legal action is taken against Marlina and Anto Mathivannan and necessary support be provided for the girl to pursue higher education.

Sources in Ulundurpet police station told IANS that they have referred the case to Thiruvanmiyur All Woman Police station in Chennai.

