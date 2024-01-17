Monoprix Qatar Launches M'loyalty Cashback Programme

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Monoprix Qatar, a subsidiary of Ali Bin Ali Holding has set a new standard for customer appreciation in the country with the launch of its cashback reward programme – M'Loyalty.

M'Loyalty was launched amidst great fanfare on Monday, January 1, 2024, at the Monoprix Hypermarket in Doha Festival City (DFC) in the presence of Sébastien Farat, COO Ali Bin Ali Consumer Hi-Tech & Retail, and the entire Monoprix DFC team. Festive decorations covered the whole store, creating a vibrant backdrop for the momentous event. M' Loyalty is a digital card accessible through a mobile app. It is available to all Monoprix customers who are 18 years old or older and have a valid local mobile number. Customers can earn cashback every time they spend at any Monoprix or Monop' store in Qatar, redeemable after a 24-hour period.

M'Loyalty offers a tiered cash back reward system based on the amount spent which is as follows: 1% cash back on purchases up to QR99, 3% cash back on purchases up to QR299 and 5% cash back on purchases up to and above QR300. Cashbacks can be redeemed on everything except the purchase of cigarettes and other tobacco products, gift cards, extended warranty, mobile prepaid cards, subscriptions, and future services.

Speaking at the launch, Sebastian Farat said,“The launch of M'Loyalty marks a significant milestone for Monoprix Qatar. Customer loyalty is not merely about accumulating points or redeeming rewards; it's about fostering a sense of belonging, appreciation, and exclusivity. M' Loyalty cultivates this connection by creating personalized experiences inside and outside of our stores and we are committed to continuously enhancing the Monoprix experience.”

Monoprix Qatar is renowned for its blend of quality, affordability, and convenience and M'Loyalty embodies these same principles, adding an extra layer of value and personalization for the hypermarkets' customers.