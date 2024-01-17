TUMI Joins Hands With Artist Weber Zhang To Celebrate The Year Of The Dragon

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 January 2024 - TUMI, the leading travel and lifestyle brand, is thrilled to announce a limited-edition collection created in collaboration with Weber Zhang. Zhang is an acclaimed and award-winning artist from Shanghai whose works have been featured in blockbuster movies, numerous international exhibitions and publications. Drawing inspiration from the excitement of travel and exploration, the 2024 Lunar New Year Collection combines auspicious cloud motifs with the dynamic spirit of a dancing dragon across 11 products from the 19 Degree , Alpha Bravo and Voyageur collections.



Rich in symbolism, Zhang's dragon captures the sense of freedom associated with the year's zodiac sign. This collection allows you to carry the dragon's powerful energy and good fortune throughout your journeys. The auspicious clouds beneath its feet represent the dragon's unbounded nature and TUMI's continuous evolution, aligning it with the spirit and aspirations of the festive season.





19 Degree International Expandable 4 Wheeled Carry-On in Dragon Print.

TUMI is committed to continuous innovation and timeless design. This is fully demonstrated in 19 Degree . The 2024 Lunar New Year Collection takes the 19 Degree's iconic hard-sided design and adds a festive touch with a limited-edition 19 Degree International Expandable 4 Wheeled Carry-On in black.





(L to R): Voyageur Halsey Backpack in Dragon Print, Voyageur Just In Case® Tote in Dragon Print, Voyageur Madeline Cosmetic in Dragon Print and Voyageur Charm Pouch in Dragon Print.

A sacred deity, the dragon is distinguished by unique characteristics that set it apart from other zodiac signs. The same can be said of the Voyageur series, which includes the functional Halsey Backpack, fashionable and convenient Just In Case® Tote, Madeline Cosmetic and practical Charm Pouch. All these items have been emblazoned with Zhang's dancing dragon motif celebrating the Lunar New Year.





(L to R): Alpha Bravo Navigation Backpack in Dragon Print, Alpha Bravo Retreat Tote in Dragon Print, Alpha Bravo Compass Crossbody in Dragon Print, TUMI+ Luggage Tag in Dragon Print and TUMI+ Modular Accessory Pouch in Dragon Print.

TUMI's Alpha Bravo series represents infinite possibilities and versatility, with multifunctional designs, exquisite attention to detail, and a high importance placed on sustainability. For this limited-edition collection, TUMI used embroidery to apply Zhang's designs to the series, achieving a perfect balance of practicality and beauty.



The 2024 Lunar New Year Collection also includes TUMI+ travel accessories, allowing you and your loved ones to personalize every journey. Both the Year of the Dragon limited-edition luggage tag and pouch, which incorporates auspicious cloud and dragon patterns, symbolize good fortune for the new year.



As we enter the Year of the Dragon, TUMI invites you to follow your aspirations and passion for exploration. May you wholeheartedly embrace a life filled with wonder and romance, approaching each day with a boundless supply of energy as you embark on exciting journeys of discovery.



The 2024 Lunar New Year Collection is available now at your nearest TUMI store and online at TUMI.



About TUMI Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel, and performance luxury essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate, and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions.



For more about TUMI, visit .



© 2024 Tumi, Inc.

About Weber Zhang Zhang Weimang, a graduate of the Central Academy of Arts and Crafts (now Tsinghua University School of Art), is a contracted painter and a special illustrator for Visual China. His works have been featured in "Hand-Drawn Code" by Shanghai People's Fine Arts Publishing House and "Chinese Animation - Selection of Black and White Works by Hundreds of Illustrators." The work "Penguin Audiobook" earned a gold medal at the 2014 Cannes Advertising Festival in France. In 2015, the series of illustrations was acquired by the Hamburg Museum of Art in Germany.



