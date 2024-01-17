AVAV, A Meme Coin On Avalanche, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, has listed AVAV in the Inscription Area. For all CoinW users, the AVAV/USDT trading pair has been officially available for trading on 16th January 2023, at 12:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of AVAV, the AVAV bounty program with 5,000 USDT rewards is launching.







AVAV: A Phenomenon in the Crypto World

Launched on November 25, 2023, AVAV quickly became a sensation, amassing $10 million in trading volume in just 20 days. This community-driven project echoes the popularity of Sats on the BRC chain, capturing the hearts of the crypto community, especially among the youth.

Within a mere three days, AVAV astonishingly achieved a trading volume of 500,000 AVAX (approximately 25.5 million USD), showcasing its massive appeal. The token's month-long forging process attracted a staggering 50,000 holders, underscoring its significant impact and potential within the Avalanche ecosystem.

What AVAV Brings to CoinW Users

– Diverse Trading Options: AVAV offers users the chance to engage with a rapidly growing and widely celebrated token.

– Community Engagement: Being a community-driven project, AVAV represents a new wave of user-centric cryptocurrencies.

– Global Appeal: AVAV's reach and resonance with a young, global audience make it a significant addition to any portfolio.

$5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, the AVA bounty program is up for grabs from January 16, 2024, at 12:00 AM to January 22, 2024, at 15:59 PM (UTC). By participating in activities such as registration, trading, and retweeting, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of $5,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

About CoinW

CoinW is a pioneering crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter Accoun , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About AVAV

AVAV is the first meme on the Avalanche ecosystem to receive a Diamond Badge. It achieved a trading volume of 500,000 AVAX within three days. The forging process lasted for over a month, attracting up to 50,000 holders.