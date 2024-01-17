Marina Bay Sands Invests Additional US$750 Million In Next Phase Of Hotel Transformation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Hotel Tower 3, Hotel Lobby, Sands SkyPark and more will be enhanced in next phase of reinvestment programme, which totals US$1.75 billion



SINGAPORE, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2024 unfolds, Marina Bay Sands has launched the second phase of its significant reinvestment programme, committing to the iconic integrated resort's (IR) development as a world-class tourism destination and ensuring that it remains a unique, exhilarating experience for local and international visitors, and meaningfully enhances the tourism appeal of Singapore in the decades ahead.

Estimated at US$750 million, the second phase of transformation will focus on Tower 3, the Hotel Lobby and Sands SkyPark. It will include a reimagined VIP arrival experience, new premium dining and retail offerings, a lobby transformation as well as a renewed focus on wellness experiences for guests. More than 550 redesigned rooms, including approximately 380 suites, will be introduced in this phase. Works are expected to be completed in phases through 2025.

This transformation is part of a multi-year programme to strengthen the positioning of the IR as a leader in the luxury hospitality industry. The announcement comes as Marina Bay Sands enters the final stage of its US$1 billion first-phase reinvestment, announced in February 2022, and focused on the complete refurbishment of Hotel Towers 1 and 2, in addition to new dining offerings and luxury lifestyle amenities for high-value travellers.

The expanded reinvestment programme reaffirms parent company Las Vegas Sands' commitment to contribute to Singapore's hospitality industry, supporting its people and economy, with a total reinvestment of US$1.75 billion. With elevated product and service offerings, the IR is setting new benchmarks for luxury hospitality to cater to the region's most valuable and discerning visitors seeking immersive travel experiences.

"We are excited about the next stage of Marina Bay Sands' development, and how this will strengthen Singapore's appeal as a leading tourism destination. Marina Bay Sands has made significant progress in delivering new world-leading luxury travel experiences over the past two years. This second phase of reinvestment will be critical as it propels the property to new heights and places us in a strong position to capture future growth opportunities. We look forward to having visitors enjoy these new and enhanced offerings," said Paul Town, Marina Bay Sands' Chief Operating Officer.

The first phase of transformation saw the extensive upgrading of a total of around 1,280 rooms across Towers 1 and 2, of which about 390 are new suites. These rooms are housed under two main categories – The Paiza Collection and The Sands Collection. Each has unique room types, such as the Horizon Suite, inspired by spa and wellness concepts, and the Family Suite, ideal for families with young children, featuring a kitchenette as well as a children's room with bunk beds, a bookshelf of storybooks and exclusively curated Adventure Packs.

In February, the Paiza Sky Club will also open its doors on the 55th floor of Tower 2. The new multi-concept executive club lounge will feature a tea vault, bespoke whisky bar, private liquor locker, garden conservatory and buffet spreads served from open kitchens helmed by top chefs.

Once the transformation of all three hotel towers is completed, guests will be presented with a spread of 1,850 luxuriously refurbished rooms, including nearly 770 suites.



Elevation of service standards

Beyond the redevelopment of the three hotel towers, Marina Bay Sands is deepening investments in its people to elevate the property's strong culture of service excellence.

The IR is training its staff to push the boundaries in creating exceptional guest experiences beyond what is expected. Butlers are trained in-house at Marina Bay Sands' own Butler Academy while Team Members working at the hotel and restaurants have been enrolled in Forbes Travel Guide Five Star training since October 2023. The Premium Services Team has also expanded its deployment to the airport in addition to the hotel lobby to create a seamless customer journey from arrival to departure.

New uniforms for service staff are also being rolled out, to complement the luxury positioning of the property.

As a prelude to a new focus on wellness experiences, Marina Bay Sands will also launch several wellness activities at SkyPark Observation Deck and Infinity Pool next month, offering both hotel and non-hotel guests Muay Thai boxing, spin classes, sound bath meditation and more.

Introducing The Paiza Collection

The Paiza Collection features ultra-luxurious residential-style suites located on the highest floors of the hotel. Reserved for Marina Bay Sands' most distinguished guests, the experience includes private VIP arrival and

dedicated lifts, butler services and exclusive access to the Paiza Sky Club. Under this category is

The Paiza Royal Collection featuring ultra-luxurious suites offering sky-high views from Levels 50 to 54 in Towers 1 and 2. Representing Marina Bay Sands' ambition to curate opulent experiences for its highest tier of guests, The Paiza Royal Collection is home to the Chairman Suite, Presidential Suite, Horizon Suite and Marina Suite.

Wellness takes centre stage in the one-bedroom Horizon Suite, designed to be an urban retreat with a treatment room, complete with massage tables, a dry sauna, an ice well, a hammam shower and a steam shower. The suite's spa zone is dedicated to deep rejuvenation with a Himalayan salt wall, heated ceramic lounge chairs and personal gym.

Sports is another theme that takes the spotlight, particularly in the two-bedroom Presidential Suite with a golf simulator. Guests can load world-renowned golf courses, such as St Andrews Links, Pebble Beach and

Torrey Pines Golf Course, and practise their swing in the comfort of their room. Both the Horizon Suite and Presidential Suite are around 330 square metres (3,552 square feet) in size.

Spanning 600 square metres (6,458 square feet) on average, the Chairman Suite has three- and four-bedroom configurations, comfortably accommodating up to eight and 12 guests, respectively. Highlights of this suite include two living areas, an entertainment show kitchen, massage room, state-of-the-art gym, as well as entertainment room featuring an immersive 146-inch Samsung 'The Wall All-in-One' television screen, karaoke facilities and massage chair.

