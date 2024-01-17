Money-Making Conversations Master Class With Rushion Mcdonald Launches On Discovered.TV

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Charles Pankey, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer, DiscoveredSANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rushion McDonald, an EMMY® and NAACP Image Award-winning Executive TV and Film Producer and owner of the award-winning production company - 3815 Media Inc., is set to launch his highly anticipated podcast, Money Making Conversations Master Class (MMCMC), today on Discovered .The debut episode of the podcast, available today, will feature renowned comedian and radio personality Rickey Smiley providing the audience with insights into the world of entertainment and success.Money Making Conversations Master Class, hosted by brand-architect, Rushion McDonald, is a weekly half-hour show featuring interviews with successful celebrities, small businesses, and influencers discussing upcoming projects or products and their outlines for success. The series is scheduled for an initial 10-episode series on Discovered.Discovered is an ad-supported global streaming company. It is the first fully gamified streaming platform to launch in the US. It is a Multi-Channel Video Program Distributor (MVPD) that allows musicians, actors, filmmakers, TV producers, and all other content creators to collaborate and generate revenue through their patented Enhanced Content Sharing Platform (ECSP).Discovered is a free platform for creators with a truly equitable revenue share model, with compensation directly supported by global advertising revenue. Serving as a hub for people to find, connect, and collaborate with fans and like-minded creators all in one destination.With the vision of offering meaningful and relatable insights to viewers, Discovered joined forces with Rushion McDonald and 3815 Media to spread his signature formula for success which is“lead with your gifts and creating your own success story”. In the first episode of MMCMC, Rickey Smiley will unlock spellbinding stories from the entertainment world and enlighten the viewers with secrets to overcome challenges and achieve success.MMC Master Class features interviews with industry influencers about entrepreneurship, motivation, leadership, and more.“Discovered's content is focused simply and solely on providing entertainment. No cat videos, no unboxing,” states Charles Pankey, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Discovered.“This is real entertainment content, posted by the people who have created it. It allows fans, brands, entertainment companies, and content creators to find one another and collaborate.”Catch the premiere episode of Money-Making Conversations Master Class with special guest Rickey Smiley, available on Discovered starting January 17, 2024. To tune in, simply visit Discovered and navigate to the spotlight mode in the menu and enjoy the captivating conversation.In addition to the website ( ), Discovered applications can be found on iOS and Android phones and streaming on Android TV, Fire TV, Roku, and Samsung (Tizen).

